Park Side Credit Union announces nonprofit partners

WHITEFISH — Park Side Credit Union announced the exclusive group of nonprofit organizations the credit union will be working with for their 2021 Park Side Partner Program. Through these strategic partnerships, each organization will receive cross-promotion, shared advertising and a donation of $5,000 from the credit union.
This unique, innovative campaign is in its 10th year and Park Side has donated more than $225,000 to over 40 nonprofit organizations through the Partner Program.
“We could never have dreamed of the cooperative network that this program has been able to create, but after a decade of uniquely connecting nonprofits to each other and to the credit union we are simply amazed at the depth of relationships and span of positive community impact,” said Josh Kroll, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Park Side.
By way of careful consideration and an enlightening selection process, the credit union has established relationships with the Missoula Education Foundation, Watershed Education Network and Home Resource, all based in Missoula. In the Flathead Valley, the partnerships include the Ascent Program at Glacier High School, STEM for Flathead Valley Schools and KALICO Art Center. Park Side is already working to increase exposure and awareness of these critical nonprofit organizations in our local communities through strategic philanthropy.
“The Park Side Partner Program exceeded our expectations in every way,” said Jen Asebrook, previous Park Side Partner and Executive Director at Whitefish Theatre Company. “Not only did Park Side Credit Union bestow a generous grant to Whitefish Theatre Company, but they also promoted our programs all year long, assisted with volunteer activities, and advocated for our organization with their members. The Park Side Partner Program offers an incredible and exceptional benefit to our community.”