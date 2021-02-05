Park Side Credit Union announces nonprofit partners

WHITEFISH — Park Side Credit Union announced the exclusive group of nonprofit organizations the credit union will be working with for their 2021 Park Side Partner Program. Through these strategic partnerships, each organization will receive cross-promotion, shared advertising and a donation of $5,000 from the credit union.

This unique, innovative campaign is in its 10th year and Park Side has donated more than $225,000 to over 40 nonprofit organizations through the Partner Program.

“We could never have dreamed of the cooperative network that this program has been able to create, but after a decade of uniquely connecting nonprofits to each other and to the credit union we are simply amazed at the depth of relationships and span of positive community impact,” said Josh Kroll, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Park Side.