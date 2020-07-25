Parking citations resume near Tamarack Bridge put-in

Floaters illegally parked along portions of Juniper Drive and Tamarack Road may receive citations, now that the county has replaced vandalized "no parking" signs.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued warnings in lieu of citations to floaters who parked along Tamarack Road, a winding street along the Clark Fork River often used by floaters for river access, after "no parking" signs were vandalized and covered with a thick brown paint.
However, most of those signs were replaced earlier this week and the Sheriff's Office is back to ticketing people illegally parked, although some cars may only get a warning card, said Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jeannette Smith.
"If a car is parked right in front of a 'no parking' sign, there's a good chance they're going to get a citation," Smith said.
Smith said the Sheriff's Office is using warning cards to educate people about the changes because many people still aren't aware that they aren't allowed to park along Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive, even with the signs.
The warning cards list the areas that are off-limits for parking, including Maclay Bridge, Kona Ranch Road and Sandlewood Court, and Tamarack and Juniper drives. A map on the back of the card shows approved parking areas.
"They're an educational piece to start letting people know that those areas are now places they cannot park," Smith said.
Smith said the warning cards are not always in lieu of a citation.
"If they're blatantly parked like in front of a 'no parking' sign or they are a safety hazard and an emergency vehicle couldn't get by or they're obstructing traffic, then those are where they're looking at giving folks citations," she said.
The signs went up along most of Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive earlier this summer after the Missoula County commissioners approved new parking regulations following years of complaints from nearby residents.
Shane Stack, the county's director of Public Works, said the county elected not to replace signs on about 850 feet of the "no parking" zone on a north portion of Juniper Drive to "free up a little bit more parking" for tubers and boaters who flock to the unofficial put-in for the Clark Fork River below the Interstate 90 bridge on Tamarack Road.
"We'll see how that goes this weekend," Stack said.
