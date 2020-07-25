Parking citations resume near Tamarack Bridge put-in

The warning cards list the areas that are off-limits for parking, including Maclay Bridge, Kona Ranch Road and Sandlewood Court, and Tamarack and Juniper drives. A map on the back of the card shows approved parking areas.

"They're an educational piece to start letting people know that those areas are now places they cannot park," Smith said.

Smith said the warning cards are not always in lieu of a citation.

"If they're blatantly parked like in front of a 'no parking' sign or they are a safety hazard and an emergency vehicle couldn't get by or they're obstructing traffic, then those are where they're looking at giving folks citations," she said.

The signs went up along most of Tamarack Road and Juniper Drive earlier this summer after the Missoula County commissioners approved new parking regulations following years of complaints from nearby residents.