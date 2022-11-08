Parking, cold conditions greet Missoula voters

How is the Election Center on election day? Busy. And cold.

That was the consensus among poll workers, election observers, volunteers and voters amid biting wind and icy conditions for the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday. A line of voters snaked around the building throughout the day, waiting as long as an hour to get inside to register to vote or remediate issues with their ballot. About 17 election workers handled the growing queue at the county building on Russell Street, which was set to serve everyone who got in the line by 8 p.m.

But good luck finding a parking spot.

“I think most people have been pretty good sports about it,” said Tyler Swartz, a Missoula police officer assisting with security and traffic control. Swartz began work at the Election Center at 2 p.m., standing in snow-dusted gravel and bundled up against a wind that sliced through what warmth the sun offered.

As of 5 p.m., he said, the operating “seems pretty fine” and there “haven’t been any issues as of yet,” despite concerns nationwide of possible intimidation at polling places. The main challenge was parking — and, of course, the cold.

Voters waiting in line agreed. After about 20 minutes outside, 29-year-old Jessica Lang was approaching the front doors of the Election Center around 4:45 p.m. A downtown Missoula resident, Lang initially tried to vote at her regular polling place, the library, but was sent to the Election Center.

“I moved away in 2017 and I moved back, and now I have to reactivate my registration,” Lang said. “The line’s moving pretty quickly. I’m pretty happy about that.”

As she waited, an acquaintance exiting the building told her it took two hours from when she entered the line to when she finally registered and cast a ballot.

Throughout most of the day, voters waited about an hour in line before reaching the desks inside the center, according to Allison Franz, the Missoula County communications manager. The wait was down to about 40 minutes by 4 p.m., but expected to increase as people getting off work got in line.

“I expect that to go up as we get closer to 8 p.m.,” said Bradly Seaman, the Missoula County Elections Administrator. Weather, he said, was “absolutely” a factor in turnout. He reconfigured the building to create more space for voters to wait inside, and outdoor heaters were staged along the line on the sidewalk around the building.

In a different part of the building, separated from waiting voters outside by glass doors, election workers unsealed ballots, matched signatures and tabulated votes under the watchful eye of observers — and a robust video surveillance system.

Seaman explained that each registered voter in Missoula County is issued one ballot of their choice: a mail ballot or a polling-place ballot. Mail ballots are mailed to a voter’s address and can be returned by mail, placed in a drop box or submitted at a polling place. The ballot must be signed and sealed, and signatures are matched with each voter’s signature on file. A person cannot register to vote without substantiating their identity and providing a signature.

Polling-place ballots are available to voters at their polling place, where they must provide identification to receive their ballot, he said. If a voter who was sent a mail ballot attempts to vote at a polling place, they are issued a provisional ballot that will only be counted if the county confirms that the voter did not submit their mail ballot.

Mail ballots must be received by 8 p.m., he said, noting that elections workers make a final 8 p.m. visit to the post office for stragglers.

By 4 p.m., the center had accepted 41,867 ballots — the number of ballots that had been verified as legitimate and slated to be counted. The figure was up from about 38,000 at the end of Monday, meaning that almost 4,000 mail ballots had come in so far Tuesday.

Nearly 65% of mail-ballot voters in the county had returned ballots as of 4 p.m., he said. About 85% of the county’s voters vote by mail.

Turnout of polling-place voters is usually much lower. In the primary, only 8.2% of the county’s polling-place voters showed up to vote, Seaman said, but he expected general election polling-place turnout to be higher.

When the county’s 27 regular polling locations close — after the last person in line by 8 p.m. has voted — the ballots are sealed into boxes and transported to the Election Center under the simultaneous supervision of multiple election judges. Once there, they’re counted the same as mail ballots.

Verification and counting started at 11 a.m. Monday, and it picked up again at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Seaman and Franz said the process would continue until midnight before picking up again at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The building, and the ballots therein, are locked and under video surveillance overnight.

Seaman expected that 80–90% of ballots would be counted by midnight, and the rest would be opened, verified and counted Wednesday.

And all of that opening, verification and counting of ballots was taking place Tuesday under the watchful eyes of elections workers, observers, cameras, and very chilly voters waiting outside.