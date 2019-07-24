Missoula’s Parks and Recreation Department, along with Housing and Community Development, presented budget requests to the Missoula City Council on Wednesday, seeking both more people and money.
Some of the big “asks” by Donna Gaukler, director of Parks and Rec, include improvements to trails, parks, open space and aquatics. But it’s difficult to say how much or exactly what will make the cut this year in the large-ticket Capital Improvement Projects budget because so many requests are dependent on where they are in the planning stages and whether they include funds from outside sources including grants and bonds.
“There are some projects in our plan that are funded, and some that are not funded as well,” noted Ryan Applegate, the Parks and Rec business manager. “If they’re ready to go and you get the funding together, you can proceed with them if we get the city council’s approval. They can be approved and funded too.
“So like Waterworks Hill trailhead and the Clark Fork restoration … a lot of them are in collaboration with others. We have plans, and you get a viable idea together and fundraise for it.”
But in the budget presented Wednesday, city funding for those projects wasn’t identified separately. Parks and Rec noted only that along with a handful of other trails, it was seeking a $1.2 million general obligation bond coupled with $1.6 million from a variety of grants and donations totaling $2.8 million.
After looking over the budget, Councilor John DiBari cautioned against mixing funds from the 2018 $500,000 open space maintenance levy with projects like dog parks and bike parks, which he said are not conservation stewardship projects.
“I don’t want to see those funds co-opted for things that appear in here,” DiBari told Gaukler. “We were crystal clear with the community these would be used for the stewardship and maintenance of conservation lands … Dog parks and bike parks are not conservation stewardship lands. Those are developed parks, and I don’t think we can stray from the commitment we made to the community.”
Gaukler said she doesn’t have a problem with that, but added that the bike and dog parks take pressure off of the open space so do represent a type of stewardship.
“They help with conservation because they focus the use in those (areas) … moving some of that dog activity and training into the dog parks,” she said. “That provides a pretty important conservation role for use because there’s a lot of those users in the system, and we need a place to put them.”
Of two new 14-passenger buses sought by Gaulker, only one is included in Mayor John Engen’s preliminary $22 million budget for $63,500. Other requests that received initial approval from the mayor include $31,000 out of $97,000 requested for maintaining horticulture on roundabouts on Orange and Reserve streets in conjunction with the Montana Department of Transportation; $57,100 out of a $100,000 request for the underfunded Jeffrey and Montana Rail Link trails; and $50,000 out of a $78,000 request for items like replacing deck furniture and drain grates, as well as locker room shower valves at Currents and Splash Montana.
Engen also gave the initial nod to spend $52,434 to hire an energy conservation and climate action specialist to support the city’s commitments to a variety of initiatives, including the Zero by Fifty waste plan and the Missoula Community Climate Smart Action Plan. That also comes from general property taxes.
Gaukler noted that as Missoula’s population grows, their programs are getting more use and waiting lists are longer, which is why she’s trying to plan for the future.
“Our focus is on safety and compliance … based on community demand,” Gaukler said. “Our recreational program growth numbers doubled from fiscal year 2010 to 2020.”
Meanwhile, Eran Pehan, director of Missoula’s Housing and Community Development, focused her requests more on personnel to implement recent policies adopted by the council.
Pehan noted that beginning in fiscal year 2020, her department will begin creating 19 new programs and policies as part of the city council’s newly adopted housing recommendations, and they need a full-time staffer to support others in the department who are funded mainly through grants. She’s seeking $57,127 in general property taxes for that position, and it’s currently included in the mayor’s preliminary budget.
“Without the ability to dedicate staff hours directly to housing policy implementation, progress will be delayed and the implementation of the majority of housing policy recommendations will not occur,” Pehan wrote in her budget request.
Pehan also is seeking $50,000 in general property taxes as the city’s contribution for emergency shelter for homeless people from November through March. That amount relies heavily on significant matches and other in-kind contributions from the private sectors, and came at the request of city council members. It is included in the mayor’s preliminary budget.
But like most departments, Pehan didn’t get all of her requests funded. She sought $35,000 in general fund property taxes to assist in implementation of the Zero Waste plan, but that amount isn’t included in Engen’s budget. Also missing is $30,000 for Climate Smart Missoula to support the 100% Clean Electricity initiative, which would allow the city to partner with the nonprofit in a variety of clean energy programs.
A $44,785 request by Aging Services also isn’t included in the mayor’s budget, but he said it’s more of a procedural move to get them to adhere more closely to the city’s budgeting procedures, and probably will be funded.
Also rejected was a $9,000 request by the Missoula County Library to support a safety officer position to assist with inappropriate behavior at the library.
“This is often exhibited by people experiencing mental health crisis or people struggling with addiction,” the budget document notes. “Missoula County is matching this request, and has contributed an additional $9,000 to the library's operational budget.”
A request for a $7,350 from the Missoula Cultural Council to funds support Global and Cultural Affairs programming, the Public Arts Committee, SPARK, the Montana Book Festival and other events also didn’t appear to make the mayor’s budget.
Additional city departments will continue with their budget presentations every Wednesday through Aug. 14, with the final public hearing before the city council slated for 7 p.m. Aug. 19. in the council chambers at 140 W. Pine St. Individual budgets can be found online at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2576/FY2020-Preliminary-Budget a few days before they're presented to the council.