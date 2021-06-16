Parks Department to host open house on McCormick Park Community Center

The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is set to host an open house Thursday on a proposed community center at McCormick Park.
City council approved a $119,888 contract in February with MMW Architects to develop plans for the building, which has been conceptualized for nearly 20 years and will be attached to the Currents Center. A working group comprised of community representatives from a variety of groups has since formed to provide direction for the project.
"(The working group's) job is to ensure that the public process is very thorough, very robust and that, ultimately, the design or the vision that gets advanced to the city parks and recreation board and then to city council for adoption clearly represents the public's wishes," Parks department director Donna Gaukler said Tuesday. "That working group is kind of overseeing the whole thing."
The group has already met once and Gaukler is hopeful they will receive significant public comment on Thursday. Citizens who wish to participate will see a vision statement for the community center as well as design boards.
The Parks Department is also looking for input on what inclusion and diversity in a community center looks like, as well as what programs or activities citizens could see themselves participating in.
The working group includes representatives from neighborhood councils, youth and adult sports, participants in arts groups, someone focused on disabilities, higher education, public education, cultural and historical preservation and some from finance backgrounds.
A steering committee of city staff, design consultants and others is also involved in the process.
Equity is also a critical component of the project. Gaukler wants any fees paid to be at a cost that people can afford. Sliding scales and scholarships for programs could also potentially be added.
An area for "court sports" such as basketball is being discussed, as is an indoor track. The idea of adding a dance floor or an area for classes is also in talks.
Overall, Gaukler hopes it could become a place where people in Missoula interact with one another as they would in an outdoor park.
"A couple of times I've heard the comment, 'It'd be so nice to go somewhere where I can just kind of hang out, maybe meet people and get in a conversation and not have to be in a bar," Gaukler said. "A place to gather, to meet, a place to have fun and a place to even sometimes have good, critical, hard conversations."
There is no cost estimate or timeline for completion of the project. Gaukler said if the "stars align" a building could be finished by 2024. Several years ago an estimated cost for completion of an initial design was around $17 million, but much has to be decided before the project gets to a place where it has a target set for construction costs.
A target date for proposed design and projected costs is tentatively scheduled for this fall.
Potential sources for funding include grants, city money, endowments, and donations, but "most of the fundraising will come later," Gaukler said.
The hope is that the facility revenue will break even with operations costs. A virtual open house will be open on EngageMissoula.com from June 18 to July 1. A public opinion survey will be open through June 28.
"(Parks) are where we gather, this is where we build society, where we build trust in each other," Gaukler said. "That's my passion. And I think a community center provides that space where we can do it like we can't always in a park because it's weather controlled, it is air quality controlled."
