Parks Department to host open house on McCormick Park Community Center

The working group includes representatives from neighborhood councils, youth and adult sports, participants in arts groups, someone focused on disabilities, higher education, public education, cultural and historical preservation and some from finance backgrounds.

A steering committee of city staff, design consultants and others is also involved in the process.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Equity is also a critical component of the project. Gaukler wants any fees paid to be at a cost that people can afford. Sliding scales and scholarships for programs could also potentially be added.

An area for "court sports" such as basketball is being discussed, as is an indoor track. The idea of adding a dance floor or an area for classes is also in talks.

Overall, Gaukler hopes it could become a place where people in Missoula interact with one another as they would in an outdoor park.

"A couple of times I've heard the comment, 'It'd be so nice to go somewhere where I can just kind of hang out, maybe meet people and get in a conversation and not have to be in a bar," Gaukler said. "A place to gather, to meet, a place to have fun and a place to even sometimes have good, critical, hard conversations."