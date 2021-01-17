Part 2: Nurses in MT struggle with stress, turnover, no hazard pay

Editor's note: This is the second part in a two-part Missoulian investigation into how nurses are faring during the pandemic in Montana while being denied hazard pay by their employers.
Working during a deadly pandemic, with the stress of trying to protect themselves from the virus and having to watch patients suffer anxiety-wracked deaths, is taking a huge mental toll on nurses in Montana.
Adding to that pain, almost all of them have been denied hazard pay in union negotiations with their employers.
"We should have hazard pay," said Geri Unbehend, an emergency-room registered nurse at Community Medical Center in Missoula. "Anyone working in the hospital should be getting hazard pay. Housekeepers who have to clean those rooms should be getting it. It can affect anybody."
Unbehend, 63, has been a nurse for 43 years. The nurses at Community Medical Center's local chapter of the Montana Nurses Union haven't been able to negotiate hazard pay with their employer. In fact, no nurses except those at the Montana Department of Health and Human Services in Montana have been able to get hazard pay during the pandemic, according to MNA CEO Vicky Byrd (see first part of this story in Sunday's Missoulian).
A spokesperson for Community Medical Center declined to comment on union negotiations when contacted by the Missoulian.
The pandemic is also taking a mental toll, Unbehend said, adding to feelings of frustration on top of perceptions of inadequate pay and staffing shortages.
"The biggest thing is the level of doubt with nurses has been happening for a long time just because of the bottom-line numbers," Unbehend said. "This (pandemic) has just added to that, those stressors that nurses have been feeling for a very long time. It usually just kind of takes one thing and it's sort of like, 'I'm done'."
Part of the job of nursing is being there for people in their last moments of life, but the additional deaths of COVID patients and the suffering they go through without family members nearby is devastating.
"It's definitely a burden for us to see these people and knowing families can't come in," Unbehend said. "That is such a huge stressor for people. It's really tough to see that, you know."
She said nurses and all healthcare professionals have added stress in their personal lives because they don't want to give the disease to family members or bring the disease from home to vulnerable patients at work.
One nurse was staying in a camper during a large portion of the pandemic rather than with his family, Unbehend said.
***
John Fitch is an RN at Kalispell Regional Medical Center, a hospital operated by Kalispell Regional Health. In June, nurses filed a petition to form a union with SEIU Healthcare 1199NW instead of the Montana Nurses Association. The union covers about 650 nurses in the healthcare system, but they're still negotiating a contract with Kalispell Regional Health.
"Hazard pay was one of the things we originally tried to bargain for," Fitch explained. "The administration was not willing to move towards hazard pay at all."
He said the stress and anxiety level among nurses at the hospital is at an all-time high for as long as he's been there.
"Our hospital is sort of unique in that we were facing a lot of burnout, a lot of turnover pre-pandemic due to the switch in administration and the recent federal fines," he said. "All of those problems pre-pandemic were the reasons we voted to unionize."
The hospital agreed to pay over $20 million in a lawsuit in 2017, the largest ever in Montana under the federal False Claims Act, and a new CEO took over in 2019.
"Going through that, then we had the pandemic layered on top of that, it was just a double-hit," he said. "In the beginning we were just trying to figure it out like everyone else, but there was a ton of burnout and nurses leaving all the time. The turnover in the emergency room is at least 50%. We've had multiple ICU nurses leaving, and multiple IMC (Intermediate Care) nurses taking care of COVID patients."
Fitch said nurses in the Kalispell system have the lowest hourly pay rate of all nurses in Montana. The starting wage for a new graduate there is about $26 per hour.
"We had some FEMA nurses come through, and we were seeing what travelers (travel nurses) and FEMA nurses were making compared to what we were making," he said. "A lot of people were taking travel jobs because of the money. The rumor was those folks are making up to $6,000 a week."
In a statement to the Missoulian, Kalispell Regional Health spokesperson Mellody Sharpton said the company is "very proud of the dedication, hard work and contributions of all staff, including nurses, during this pandemic."
"Our nursing team has worked extra shifts to care for patients, for which they have received additional bonus compensation," Sharpton wrote. "We recognize that missing scheduled shifts due to illness or quarantine due to workplace exposure has been a challenge for staff, so KRH has provided paid time off in those instances."
KRH and the union continue to meet on a regular basis to bargain the terms of labor contract, the company added.
"Out of respect for the bargaining process and the parties involved, we will not comment on specific proposals and are committed to keeping our discussions confidential," Sharpton continued. "It’s been slower than either side would like, but we are making progress. KRH remains committed to bargaining a fair, competitive labor contract with the union."
Fitch said that because of under-staffing, nurses who weren't necessarily scheduled to be put on COVID units were now being sent to COVID units, he recalled.
"It's hard to describe, but there's lots of fallout when that happens," he said. "My father-in-law was in the ICU with a stroke, and they were short-staffed because some of their staff was pulled over to the COVID unit. So he didn't have as much supervision as he needed and had to have emergency surgery because he had dislodged some medical equipment. That's fallout. It's hard to pin down and say this is the result of this, but there is a huge domino effect."
He described having several recent medical school graduates in the emergency room, and patients have been accidentally put in rooms with COVID-positive patients. There have been mistakes with ventilation, which can expose people to virus-contaminated air.
He estimated that about 800 to 1,000 of the healthcare system's roughly 4,000 staff members have contracted COVID. He and his wife both contracted it, but he wasn't able to prove he got it at work.
"To get paid while you're out sick, you have to prove you got it at work," he said. "(The administration) will say 'you should have been following procedures and should have been wearing PPE.' I don't know of any single nurse that has proven they got it at work. Several surgeons have got it."
Fitch said that the hospital doesn't provide any financial incentive for someone with the sniffles or a cough to quarantine at home. They also don't have an incentive to stay home when they think they might have been in contact with someone with COVID.
"Instead of incentivizing someone with an upper respiratory illness to stay at home, you have no choice but to take vacation or not get paid," he said.
They get 6.5 hours of earned time off per pay period, and there are 26 pay periods a year.
"If you have to take a couple days off because your kid was exposed to someone, it can take three months to build the earned time back up," he said. "If you have a sniffle, it doesn't incentivize you to stop the spread of the disease."
He noted that in the nursing profession, many people have young kids and it's a female-dominated industry. Staffing shortages due to COVID and quarantines have a direct negative affect on patient care, he said.
"If one area's affected, we're all affected," he said. "If a scrub tech or a person in housekeeping gets it, now we don't have clean gowns or rooms aren't cleaned as fast and a patient has to wait an extra hour. If half our department goes out, the entire thing goes down. In March, we were separating and doing two weeks off and two weeks on, but now we've got the highest numbers of COVID and we're back to business."
The administration fought the union on even having a COVID committee, he added.
"It doesn't feel like they really want our input on it," Fitch said.
Nurses take pride in patient care, he said, and the stress of knowing they can't do as much as possible for people who are suffering is hard to handle.
"Most nurses are pretty solid in that area, dealing with a lot of death," he said. "The grind and burnout comes from not being able to take care of people as well as you would like to. There's too much on the plate you have. There's a high attrition rate with this job. The only way they can do it is just not good enough for the patient in their mind, and they want to do more."
Both Geri Unbehend, the emergency room nurse at Community Medical Center, and Fitch say Governer Greg Gianforte's decision to rescind the mask mandate was disappointing.
"That's pretty frightening to me," she said. "Really? We shouldn't be politicizing this. There's a lot of asymptomatic people. We've had people come in with other illnesses and then we swab them to make sure they don't have COVID and guess what? They have COVID."
She said nurses have to wear masks for 12-hour shifts along with all kinds of other gear. Mask-wearing is about protecting others, including the elderly and nurses, instead of an infringement on personal rights, she noted.
"If my three-year-old grandson can put on a mask without any problem, adults should be able to put a mask on," Unbehend said. "We went into this profession knowing there was some risk, but I guess dying wasn't one of them. I've been a nurse for a long time and been through many pandemics, but this one is a whole new level. This is much worse than the flu."
She said hazard pay isn't going to keep healthcare workers from contracting the disease, but they should get it nonetheless.
Overall, Unbehend said she hopes Montanans can work together and keep healthcare workers in mind during this pandemic. Jeff Notar, a nurse at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, said when people were "howling" in the evenings to show support for healthcare workers, it buoyed his spirits. Unbehend agreed that the pandemic means people's anxiety levels are sky-high.
"It just has really taken a serious toll on people's mental health," Unbehend said. "Not just on nurses' mental health but everyone's mental health."