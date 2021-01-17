Part 2: Nurses in MT struggle with stress, turnover, no hazard pay

Nurses take pride in patient care, he said, and the stress of knowing they can't do as much as possible for people who are suffering is hard to handle.

"Most nurses are pretty solid in that area, dealing with a lot of death," he said. "The grind and burnout comes from not being able to take care of people as well as you would like to. There's too much on the plate you have. There's a high attrition rate with this job. The only way they can do it is just not good enough for the patient in their mind, and they want to do more."

Both Geri Unbehend, the emergency room nurse at Community Medical Center, and Fitch say Governer Greg Gianforte's decision to rescind the mask mandate was disappointing.

"That's pretty frightening to me," she said. "Really? We shouldn't be politicizing this. There's a lot of asymptomatic people. We've had people come in with other illnesses and then we swab them to make sure they don't have COVID and guess what? They have COVID."

She said nurses have to wear masks for 12-hour shifts along with all kinds of other gear. Mask-wearing is about protecting others, including the elderly and nurses, instead of an infringement on personal rights, she noted.