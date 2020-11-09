Partner: Kale Brown 'kind,' 'loving'

Jesse James Kale Brown, 34, was a parent to two daughters, and his partner, Laura Winters, said the Missoula man shot by police on Saturday night was more than his checkered past.

"He was kind. He was loving. He was always optimistic about things. He was a good dad," she said.

Brown died Saturday after a confrontation with police. In an interview Monday, Winters said the man known to his family as Kale Brown was a good man who had trouble with the law before, and she was worried about how people would see him if they looked him up and saw he had a criminal record.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott identified Brown on Monday as the victim of the shooting. An earlier news release from the Missoula Police Department said an officer shot a man after he confronted police with a knife, and the man was pronounced dead the same night.

At her home on Sherwood Lane, Winters said she and Brown had been going through a rough patch, and he had recently lost his job. She also said Brown was going to stay at a friend's house on Saturday night, but he wanted to return home to be with her and their 6-year-old and 16-year-old daughters.

When he got back to the house, she said, an argument occurred, and one of their daughters called the police.