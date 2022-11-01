Partners Hope Foundation workshops cover end-of-life, advance care topics

Recognizing National Hospice & Palliative Care Month, Partners Hope Foundation and its partners will hold four workshops throughout November.

Run by leading professionals, the free events held at the Missoula Public Library will offer education and discussion around a range of end-of-life and advance care topics important to western Montana.

“Learning about and discussing end-of-life topics can be extremely difficult in the moment we are faced with them,” said Amanda Yeoman Melro, executive director of Partners Hope Foundation, the organization working to create Western Montana’s only center for end-of-life care that will offer dedicated inpatient hospice care, in a press release. “Having proactive conversations around subjects like hospice care and advance care planning can ease the burden down the road and allow us to be more present with loved ones at the final stage of life.”

In partnership with the University of Montana Humanities Institute and its Re-Imagining Death programming, the Hospice Month events kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 2 with a feature presentation by Dr. Ira Byock. Dr. Byock is a leading palliative care physician, author and public advocate for improving care through the end of life. He is founder of the Institute for Human Caring of Providence St. Joseph Health, a 50-hospital health system. Dr. Byock lectures nationally and internationally and has been a featured guest on national television and radio programs. His three books, “Dying Well,” “The Four Things That Matter Most” and “The Best Care Possible,” have become standards in the field of hospice and palliative care. The workshop will start at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s fourth-floor Cooper Room.

Additional Hospice Month workshops include:

• Hospice and Palliative Care in Rural Montana, Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the library’s Cooper Room. Dr. Cunningham, a certified hospice and palliative medicine physician, will discuss creative perspectives on how to enhance dignified and comfortable end-of-life care for all Montanans across rural and urban settings. Dr. Melody Cunningham is a Partners Hope Foundation board member and speaks about the principles of and access to hospice and palliative care nationally and internationally.

• Advance Care Planning, Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 in the library’s Cooper Room. Dr. Melanie Rose Trost, a grief specialist at Tamarack Grief Resource Center, and Jennifer Detienne Paul, an advance care planning consultant with Partners In Home Care, will lead an open conversation about advance care plans, also known as advance directives. This workshop will support community members in starting conversations with their loved ones and medical professionals to document their wishes before difficult health care decisions need to be made.

• Storms of the Heart: Our Journey with Grief, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 in the library’s Cooper Room. Partners Hope Foundation board member and retired Partners In Home Care Chaplain Dan Dixson will discuss the nature of grief as it accompanies people’s journeys after a death or other loss. He will share ideas about grief learned through the pandemic and how community members can navigate the paths ahead.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout November, Partners Hope Foundation board members will also be at the library’s first-floor Community Kiosk to discuss the organization’s plans for a center for end-of-life care and share renderings of the state-of-the-art hospice facility. Additional information and renderings will also be on display on the library’s third floor.

Partners Hope Foundation is collaborating with Partners In Home Care, the region’s longest serving home health and hospice care provider, to create the center for end-of-life care that will be built on Union Pacific Street on land donated by the Terry and Patt Payne family. The organizations are committed to addressing the region’s hospice care needs and partnering with regional service providers to offer end-of-life education and support services.

Additional information about the Hospice Month workshops, the organization’s plans for the center for end-of-life care and giving options to support current fundraising efforts can be found at partnershopefoundation.org.