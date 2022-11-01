Partnership aids mental health services for 150 MT schools

Many small, rural and tribal schools in Montana will receive improved access to basic mental health services through a partnership made possible by a federal grant.

The partnership between the Western Montana Professional Learning Collaborative, a nonprofit that provides professional development opportunities for educators, and the Montana Small Schools Alliance, will also provide rural schools with violence prevention tools.

“There is a strong and growing need to improve and provide equitable school-based mental health support and other resources to prevent school violence and mental health concerns in rural settings,” said Jessica Johnson with the Western Montana Professional Learning Collaborative.

According to results from the 2021 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survey, about 22% of high school students surveyed seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year, and nearly 42% of students indicated they felt sad or hopeless for two weeks or more. Additionally, about 8.9% of students carried a gun on them on more than one day in the last 12 months, outside of using the gun for hunting or sport.

Nearly 17,000 students from 98% of Montana’s schools between grades 7-12 participated in the survey conducted by the Office of Public Instruction during the 2020-2021 school year.

“Students are being trained to run, hide or fight for their lives at school,” Johnson said. “We must focus on a continued dialogue on improving student wellness with a stronger focus on prevention. With this federal grant, we will look to meet critical needs in rural, tribal and frontier schools to better support our students.”

Of the 150 school districts who are members of the Montana Small Schools Alliance, 120 of them are operating without a single credentialed school counselor, according to a description of the project on the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s website. As a result, one of the school’s teachers has to take on additional training in school counseling to fulfill those duties on top of their responsibilities as an educator.

The $999,999 grant was awarded to the nonprofits from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s STOP School Violence Program through the Department of Justice. With the grant funding the partnership aims to serve nearly 150 schools in Montana through mental health assessments, counseling services and improved content and curriculum.

The grant will also fund e-therapy assessments and treatment, direct access to CrisisTextLine, a mental health texting service, and will fund a full-time credentialed school counselor to serve as the Mental Health Resource Navigator.

These added resources to rural schools, who often struggle with hiring counseling staff or contracting services for student mental health issues, come at a time when many districts across the state are facing new challenges with providing their own programs.

Recent legislative changes to Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) programs in Montana caused administrative headaches for many school districts and anxieties about funding those services in the future. CSCT programs connect students with severe mental health needs to support during the school day, in their homes or in the community.

The changes moved the program from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to the Office of Public Instruction, and affected how school districts pay for their third of the services. Previously, districts could pay their share by contributing classroom space or laptops. With the new rules, they must pay in cash.

When the program was moved, lawmakers gave the OPI $2.2 million to bridge the funding gap for schools, which expired at the end of December 2021.

Prior to the legislative changes, 84 districts contracted mental health services through CSCT programs. Just 10 school districts signed agreements to receive some reimbursement from the federal government for their CSCT programs days ahead of a deadline in February.

Because of the changes some districts opted to scale back their CSCT offerings or eliminate their programs entirely and instead transferred students to outpatient therapy.