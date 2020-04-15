Partnership Health: Consequences dire if insurers don't pay for telehealth

Like many other healthcare facilities across Montana and the world, the nonprofit Partnership Health Center in Missoula has had its normal routines disrupted and has pivoted to embrace phone and video technology due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, leaders there say insurance companies need to cover more telehealth procedures or they and other providers will face severe financial difficulties.
"We are aware that during this pandemic, many people in Missoula and surrounding areas may not have a primary care provider or may not be able to easily access their current provider," said Dr. Jim Quirk, chief medical officer at Partnership. "If anyone in our community is in need of primary medical, dental, behavioral health or pharmacy services, we are here for you and we would love to connect with you, whether that is through our new outstanding telehealth options or an in-person visit, when appropriate."
Partnership scrambled early on to get distance visiting technology up and going for its caregivers and patients. That includes both phone and video visits with medical, dental or behavioral health providers.
Both new and established patients in Missoula and Seeley Lake can access the new services, and patients in Superior can also call to schedule phone or video appointments. Partnership has the ability to help people with tech problems like setting up video visits, and their offices at 401 Railroad Street have set up a screening and testing process to make sure they can still take in-person visits for people who need it.
"Reducing barriers and increasing access to excellent care is the core element of our mission," said Partnership executive director Laurie Francis. "As has always been the case, we will never allow one's financial situation to be a barrier to accessing care. We're here for everyone, including those who are fully insured, those with no insurance and everyone in between."
The center operates on a sliding-fee scale based on income. If a patient's income has been recently reduced due to the impact of the coronavirus or any other reason, they are encouraged to connect with Partnership staff. Reduced income is likely to result in their fees being reduced as well.
"We want the community to know that they can continue to count on us during this pandemic," Francis said.
Francis said she's proud of how the roughly 290 staff members have gone above and beyond their normal job duties to adapt during the crisis. Specialized video screening rooms have been set up, and Dr. Ingrid Calle, a family medicine physician, estimates that about 60% of patients are being seen via some sort of telehealth option.
"There's some really great things that it offers," she noted. "We're able to see people in their house. I can see whether they have a rash, I can see how they're breathing, I can see whether or not they're in distress. I can tell if you're sick or not."
Dr. Sarah Potts, the director of behavioral health at Partnership, said many patients find video visits beneficial and convenient.
"There's not as much physical assessment required with behavioral health," she explained.
Quirk believes that even after the pandemic has passed, Partnership and healthcare providers across the country will utilize the convenience of telehealth services much more now. He's amazed at how quickly everyone at Partnership was able to learn a new mode of caregiving.
The services they're now offering through telehealth weren't even possible a month ago, Quirk noted, showing how fast they've set up the system.
Recently, even Medicare and Medicaid weren't fully insuring any type of telehealth. Francis said insurers have yet to make the change needed to make sure patient's telephone and video visits are paid for.
"Medicaid has stepped up to the COVID world but Medicare and private insurers have yet to make the change," she said. "We've been catapulted into the virtual and phone medicine world, while payment is still in the office, face-to-face visit world. We need payment to catch up to the new care model."
She noted that Medicare is only paying about 10% of the cost of a phone visit. That means Partnership is losing money and will need to dip into reserves to operate. Francis assumes many private practices are facing the same challenges because private health insurance companies have yet to make changes.
"We're hoping they rise to the occasion. If they don't change in the near future we'll all be losing large amounts of money," Francis said.
"The fact that Medicaid has changed is really helpful," Calle said. "Because even though in a lot of ways video visits are better, some people don't have an easy way to access it or they don't have a reliable smartphone or reliable computer. That's just not a feasible thing for a lot of people."
Calle said there are physicians working from home right now to limit contact, but there are also rooms set up at Partnership for them to do phone or video consultations if they need.
"Everyone is welcome at PHC regardless of your ability to pay," Quirk said. "We have a sliding scale. That's part of our mission. And this is a way of trying to facilitate that and making sure people know we're here."
He said people have a lot of uncertainty right now and he wants people to know they shouldn't neglect their health.
"At a time when it's difficult to know 'should I go, should I not go, I just got laid off, should I worry about payment, I'm stressed out from all this,' the services that are out there, we can't put everything on pause," he said. "So we want to make sure people know everyone is welcome and we are here."
As a nonprofit that receives federal funds but no local tax dollars, Francis said the facility isn't required to stay open during this time but they're choosing to do so because it's the "ethical" thing to do. They offer dental services, for example, when many dental offices have closed.
"We're what's called a co-applicant with Missoula County," Francis explained. "We are also 501(c)(3). We have a $33 million annual budget, $5 million of which comes directly from the (federal) Bureau of Primary Health Care and the rest comes essentially from patient revenue."
Quirk said the facility has not seen a surge in patients coming in.
"No, like a lot of places it's certainly quieter than normal," he said. "Also, the social distancing and handwashing is dramatically decreasing any viral illness. A lot of that might be seasonal variation. The numbers were already dropping when this went into place, but it's been very intriguing to see that come down."
Partnership has been testing patients for COVID-19, and they've only had one positive test come back. Quirk said there's concern about running out of testing supplies. However, he said he believes quick action by Gov. Steve Bullock on shutting down gatherings and business activity and implementing a stay-at-home directive helped contain the spread immensely.
Partnership is not a walk-in clinic, but those in need of care are encouraged to call their local appointment line. For Missoula patients, it's 406-258-4789. For the Seeley Swan Medical Center, it's 406-677-2277 and for those in Superior seeking behavioral health, it's 406-822-4278.
