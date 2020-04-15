Partnership Health: Consequences dire if insurers don't pay for telehealth

She noted that Medicare is only paying about 10% of the cost of a phone visit. That means Partnership is losing money and will need to dip into reserves to operate. Francis assumes many private practices are facing the same challenges because private health insurance companies have yet to make changes.

"We're hoping they rise to the occasion. If they don't change in the near future we'll all be losing large amounts of money," Francis said.

"The fact that Medicaid has changed is really helpful," Calle said. "Because even though in a lot of ways video visits are better, some people don't have an easy way to access it or they don't have a reliable smartphone or reliable computer. That's just not a feasible thing for a lot of people."

Calle said there are physicians working from home right now to limit contact, but there are also rooms set up at Partnership for them to do phone or video consultations if they need.

"Everyone is welcome at PHC regardless of your ability to pay," Quirk said. "We have a sliding scale. That's part of our mission. And this is a way of trying to facilitate that and making sure people know we're here."

He said people have a lot of uncertainty right now and he wants people to know they shouldn't neglect their health.