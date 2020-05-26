Partnership Health plans September opening for Missoula Food Bank clinic

Brock said the number of visitors is back to normal now, with about 5% to 10% more traffic than the Food Bank had prior to COVID-19. Brock said he thinks the Food Bank will stay busier than normal for the foreseeable future as he anticipates that some resources people are relying on will run out or expire before the economy catches up.

"In most cases, people are getting more SNAP than they were getting before, unemployment benefits have been higher than they typically would be, and people got some stimulus money," Brock said.

Construction on the satellite clinic has since resumed, and builders are aiming to wrap up the renovation of the upstairs room by early July.

On Tuesday, Tater Moon, superintendent of Jackson Contractor Group, stood in the upstairs room of the Food Bank under construction and pointed to various components in the works, including an ADA-accessible elevator, a nurse's station, and other rooms for medical, dental and behavioral health services.