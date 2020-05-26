Partnership Health plans September opening for Missoula Food Bank clinic

In just a few months, visitors to the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center will be able to see a doctor, dentist or behavioral health care provider while picking up food with the opening of a satellite Partnership Health Center clinic.
The clinic located on the second floor of the Food Bank is set to open in September. It will offer services to anyone, regardless of their ability to pay or whether they use the Food Bank for nutritional assistance.
"This COVID-19 pandemic has really underscored the importance of access to good medical care for every single member of our community, so the satellite clinic in the Food Bank will absolutely help move Missoula one step closer to that goal," said Aaron Brock, the Food Bank's executive director.
The clinic was originally set to open in January but was pushed back for a variety of reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused both the Food Bank and Partnership Health Center to ramp up their Covid-response services, said Laurie Francis, Partnership Health Center’s executive director.
"We closed a few of our sites and limited the services of all of our sites pretty much overnight," Francis said.
With the onset of COVID-19, Partnership Health Center began offering testing while the Food Bank provided curbside pickup to almost twice as many customers during late March and early April, said Brock.
Brock said the number of visitors is back to normal now, with about 5% to 10% more traffic than the Food Bank had prior to COVID-19. Brock said he thinks the Food Bank will stay busier than normal for the foreseeable future as he anticipates that some resources people are relying on will run out or expire before the economy catches up.
"In most cases, people are getting more SNAP than they were getting before, unemployment benefits have been higher than they typically would be, and people got some stimulus money," Brock said.
Construction on the satellite clinic has since resumed, and builders are aiming to wrap up the renovation of the upstairs room by early July.
On Tuesday, Tater Moon, superintendent of Jackson Contractor Group, stood in the upstairs room of the Food Bank under construction and pointed to various components in the works, including an ADA-accessible elevator, a nurse's station, and other rooms for medical, dental and behavioral health services.
The clinic is planning for about 1,400 medical visits in the first year, which will amount to about $350,000 in expenses for that year, Francis said. The project has received funding from several partners and grants, including $433,840 in TIF, or tax increment finance, funds from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, and federal grants.
Partnership also gave back a $100,000 Community Assistance Fund grant to Missoula County last week because the contract stipulated that the funds had to be spent this fiscal year.
Francis said Partnership will apply for the grant again next year, which was intended to provide start-up money for the clinic.
"We hope and anticipate getting that from the county, but we will start up regardless," Francis said.
Francis said Partnership would subsidize between $100,000 and $200,000 from other patient revenues to be able to operate the clinic if they are unable to get the grant from the county again.
"Partnership sees everybody regardless of ability to pay," Francis said. "A portion of our funding is a federal grant, but the large majority is patient revenue, so we bill for services and then we discount them to people who can't afford to pay them."
Francis said they are hoping to get the grant because she anticipates an increase in uninsured visits due to the impacts of COVID-19 on people's jobs and finances.
