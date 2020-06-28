Pat and Linda's Rainbow Boat: Missoula couple celebrates unique marriage

Linda, with her firecracker personality and infectious laugh, reminisced on Thursday about the long road they’ve taken together.

She moved to Missoula from Billings, and Pat’s from Clinton originally. They met at the Montana Development Center in Boulder in 1965 when they were both children, and they hit it off right away. They were separated for years while Linda lived with a foster family and Pat went to a nursing home in Hot Springs, but they were reunited with the help of friends and a social worker. Not wanting the “commitment ceremony” that many people with disabilities have in lieu of an official marriage, Linda and Pat were determined to not only get married but live on their own.

“We were one of the first ones they moved out of the nursing home,” Linda explained.

A wedding ceremony was held at the Community Rehabilitation Center on June 25, 1980.

“He wore a tie,” Linda recalls of her husband, smiling. They had a honeymoon organized by friends in Hot Springs.