PATH Missoula, Burns St. Bistro partner to bring in donations for homeless

Thinking of doing some early spring cleaning? In the midst of a cold snap, Burns St. Bistro and PATH of Missoula are partnering this week to host a donation drive for the unhoused.

The drive aims to bring in items for housed and unhoused individuals and tons of items are fair game to donate — whether it be furniture and household items, or things that might help individuals survive in the cold weather, like clothing items, blankets, sleeping bags and tents.

“Burns St. is all about helping out and doing things for the community,” Shannon Clark, an employee at Burns St. Bistro, said on Tuesday.

Conditions were expected to stay frigid through at least Wednesday. Temperatures could drop to 10 or 15 below zero for most of western Montana. Lows are forecast to stay in single-digit range through Saturday morning.

PATH (Projects for Assistance in Transitioning from Homelessness) asks that any fabric items have been recently washed and cleaned prior to donation. Bathroom essentials like towels and toilet paper are also encouraged, along with non-perishable food items.

The PATH employee who set up the drive is a former bistro employee, which is how the drive came about, Clark added. The popular breakfast and lunch spot has hosted events in the past in partnership with local animal shelters to get animals adopted, but this is the first time they're seeking donations for the homeless.

PATH Missoula is a grant-funded program that provides outreach and case management for people experiencing homelessness, who are at risk of imminent homelessness and/or are experiencing mental health issues in the community.

PATH employees help Missoulians who need support by assisting them with obtaining identification, applying for housing and housing vouchers, and applying for supplemental security income benefits.

As of Tuesday, donations included a couch and mattress, among other things.

“Bring it all,” Clark said. “I’d rather have too much stuff than nothing at all.”

The bistro will take donations through Friday, and is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for dropoffs. Anyone who wishes to donate can swing by, and an employee will be there to direct you to the dropoff spot. If you have a bigger furniture item, PATH might be able to pick up the item if you call 406-532-9725.

If you or someone you know is in need of PATH’s assistance, call 406-532-9700.

