Pawn gone: Store with everything ends era

The person who has everything has not seen Steve Briggs’ inventory.

Last-minute Christmas shopping options include a 20-pound ingot of pure copper, a serving platter full of skeleton keys, and a bottle of Johnny Walker whisky caged in a welded-steel carrying case.

“Somebody lost a bet,” Briggs said of the inaccessible liquor supply. “So somebody went to a lot of effort to keep the other from having that drink. I added the hacksaw.”

The bottle has sat on the floor of Alderwood Estate and Loan long enough to send a significant angel’s share to evaporation. But not for long. Alderwood closes for good on New Year’s Eve.

It opened as Wood’s Second Hand and Pawn in 1952, when Tom Wood paid $1,650 for an empty lot next to the Atlantic Hotel, around the corner from the railroad depot. He and his father, Jack Wood, sold men’s clothing and accessories to railroad workers and loggers. They later opened a secondhand furniture and appliance store on the same block, according to business associate Linda Helding.

“Tom contracted adult polio in 1954,” Helding said. “He lost the use of his general muscle strength as well as the hand muscles used for opposable thumbs. He asked Arnold (Helding, Linda’s father) to buy out his father Jack — Tom needed a stronger person as a partner. For the next 40 years they built the business together.”

Arnold Helding liked the outdoors, and added guns, fishing tackle and camping gear to the shelves. He’d also been a photographer for McKay Art Co., which led to dealing in cameras. Wood and Helding would drive around town looking for items to sell, along with whatever bits of Missoula history they could acquire. When they retired, Linda Helding ran the store for a decade.

Steve Briggs was studying wildlife biology at the University of Montana when he got a job with pawnbroker John Mandel, who had a shop at the corner of Higgins Avenue and Spruce Street in 1981. Briggs bought the Woods Pawn building in 1996 and renamed it Alderwood.

That outdoorsy heritage might explain the nearly hairless jackalope mounted on the wall next to more typical whitetail and mule deer trophies (Briggs described it as “hypoallergenic”). Like most Montana pawn shops, Alderwood has a respectable rack of firearms. Briggs’ also includes an extensively inlaid flintlock musket from Iraq dated 1808. It’s available for $2,000.

A bristling pile of fishing lures has enough hooks to snag the Flathead Monster.

Times change

“I’m not going to miss the work, but I’ll miss the people,” Briggs said. “You see every walk of life through here, from derelicts to multimillionaires.”

A shiny hardhat on the shelf behind his counter has a Washington Construction label, dating back to the days when Missoula Fortune 500 industrialist Dennis Washington barely had two bulldozers to rub together.

Two chairs covered with stickers and leaking stuffing sit across from Briggs' stool, occupied by a range of regular gossip hounds who rotate through the business hours.

The scene around Alderwood has changed in just the past decade. Four secondhand stores and three pawn shops once orbited within a block of Briggs' door, along with the old Missoulian newspaper office and press. Now only Circle Square Second Hand remains in business north of Broadway. The rest have been replaced by real estate offices, restaurants and architectural firms.

Longtime Missoula residents may remember when “a lady didn’t go north of Broadway.” Back when Interstate 90 ran through the middle of downtown, the three blocks between Broadway and the railroad tracks had a rowdy reputation. The lines of bars and hotels along Alder and Spruce streets served a rugged mix of railroad crews, mill workers, miners and college students.

The secondhand stores supplied furnishings and appliances for short-term workers moving through, while the pawn shops provided cash for even shorter-term needs. When he took over the store in 1996, Briggs found a set of false teeth that one regular customer had pawned for weekend money.

“Jay Rummel used to come around with some of his latest prints rolled up under his arm and he’d sell them for drinking money on Friday nights,” Briggs said of one of Missoula’s prolific artists. “I was a snob — I only bought his hand-colored ones. I wish I’d bought all of them he’d brought around.”

Briggs did end up with enough to loan 14 Rummels to a retrospective of the artist’s work at the Missoula Art Museum. Big Rummel pen-and-ink images still hang in the University of Montana Student Center, Top Hat Lounge and other public locations.

By informal agreement, most of Missoula’s pawn shops concentrate on some particular categories of stuff. Some like to trade in sports gear. Others prefer electronics. Alderwood found a niche for hand and power tools.

“I had three shelves of screwdrivers over there,” Briggs said of a huge counter covered with powerless equipment. “One was just flat-heads, one of Philips — there must have almost a thousand screwdrivers. One guy came in and bought them all.”

Other things come and never seem to leave. Small digital cameras were popular until cellphone cameras suddenly made them superfluous. Music CDs have stopped selling, although vinyl records have returned to popularity.

“I thought I would have sold that sailfish long ago,” Briggs said of a dusty trophy mount on his wall. “It’s been here 20 years.”

Then there are the things Briggs hasn’t committed to letting go, like the Operay Multibeam operating light hanging from his ceiling. It looks like a homemade satellite: a basketball-sized silver ball with lamp lenses aimed at several adjustable mirrors, with a long blue counterweight sticking off one side.

It once hung in the Deer Lodge state prison medical office, where doctors used it to illuminate an operating table. A construction worker doing remodel took it in lieu of wages and hung it in his garage, where Briggs found it. It might go to the right collector for between $5,000 and $15,000. Or it might go home with Briggs.

“I’m a better finder than a seller,” he said, picking up a stringless baritone ukulele. “This has been here for 10 years.”

Moving out

Lots of stuff has already left the shop. Briggs has been working with Matthew and William Davis, who own the Davis Brothers internet auction platform. They’ve started in the storeroom and basement placing Alderwood’s more collectible but lesser-known inventory on the world market.

“Local customers have a lot of attachment to things they’ve seen in the front part of the store,” Matthew Davis said. “They’ve never seen the backrooms. We have local buyers, but at the end of the day, Missoula is so big and the internet is huge. If you’ve got a specialty banjo, something really specific that’s old and there’s only a handful of collectors, that’s been our focus. We get the specialty stuff out. We’ll probably sell about 75% of his inventory on auction.”

Haggling over odd stuff was the fun part of the job, but the business depended on lending cash. At the height of activity, Briggs made 20 loans a day.

“I’d be lucky if I write five loans a week now,” he said. “Sales have stayed alright, but the number of people coming in has really dropped off. I have to make $5,000 a month before I make a penny, after rent and taxes and utilities and insurance.”

Briggs stopped making loans in August, to clear the books in anticipation of closing at the end of the year. He tracks them on a 1996 Hewlett-Packard desktop computer with no internet connection. It still runs his original PawnMaster accounting program.

The Davis brothers have plans to lease Briggs’ building and open a vintage clothing shop there. The vintage people who used to pawn their rifles at the end of hunting season and retrieve them the following fall with money made working farm fields have all moved online now. But the informal economy will live on.

“We’re like morticians,” Matthew Davis said. “There’s always a need and demand for our services — people needing money or dying, in situations where they have to liquidate stuff. The only reason we’re doing this is Steve’s retiring and there’s no one else to take over the helm in the shop. We expect Steve will continue doing what he’s doing now, messing around with better collectibles. He’ll buy it, and probably sell it through us.”

