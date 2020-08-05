Paws Up complaints, 25, uncovered compliance issues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By mid-July, The Resort at Paws Up was embroiled in complaints submitted to the Missoula City-County Health Department referring to a relaxed mask policy and social distancing issues as positive cases among staff were beginning to tally up.

The luxury guest ranch had later balked at providing staff schedules to the Missoula City-County Health Department when the agency sought to conduct contact tracing following three positive cases, prompting the health department to issue an order on July 18 for Paws Up to turn over the information by July 20, according to records released late Tuesday by the health department.

By the end of July, after a number of compliance issues were found during an unannounced site inspection by an environmental health specialist on July 29, Paws Up was given until Friday to respond with a correctional plan.

Paws Up Managing Director Steve Hurst declined to be interviewed for this story but provided the same statement issued to the Missoulian in previous reporting. The resort did not respond to a request for the number of staff it employs or guests it can accommodate.