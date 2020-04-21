Paycheck Protection Act a headache for some Missoula businesses

One of the main concerns Micklus has is that the money has to be spent in just eight weeks, and 75% of the money has to be used on payroll. The other 25% can be used for things such as rent and utilities.

Micklus said even bankers and accountants can’t give him much guidance on the program. He’s concerned that if he doesn’t use the money in the right way, the loan won’t be forgiven and he’ll be in debt without the employee productivity to make up for it.

“You’ve got till the 30th of June to rehire everyone,” he said. “We figured out how many full time equivalents we have, and they all have to be on the payroll on June 30th or you don’t qualify (for loan forgiveness). I don’t mind paying people their salaries and not even having them be here if eventually in 30 days they’re going to be here. But if we’re not going to be open then there’s not work for 31 full-time employees.”

He said there’s too many variables with the program and not a lot of answers.