Hillsides around Missoula that just weeks ago were blanketed in snow have burst to flowered life amid warm weather punctuated by regular rain showers.

The wildflower bloom has transformed brown, muddied grasslands into a living kaleidoscope of flowers and shrubs waving in the wind and buzzing with equally bright pollinators. This vernal tapestry wrapped around the Missoula valley marks the perennial overlap of spring rainfall and warmer weather that has yet to morph into summer's parched bake. That means the clock is ticking: The bloom will begin to taper off in about six weeks. In the meantime, this weekend's predicted warm and sunny weather should provide exceptional wildflower viewing.

"This is a great time of year for flowers, and everyone's favorite flower, arrowleaf balsamroot, is peaking right now," Marilyn Marler, a natural areas specialist at the University of Montana, said Thursday. "It's big and showy. I was downtown last night and I could see the balsamroot on the hills and that was really fun."

Marler manages UM's natural areas, including around Fort Missoula and Mount Sentinel's iconic M. She teaches botany in university classes, internships, Missoula County lifelong learning courses and Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks outdoors classes for women. She is also a state representative for Montana House District 90 on Missoula's southeast side.

"Every year when we get to the peak balsamroot it feels like magic," said Marler, whose birthday was Thursday. "I feel like every year on my birthday, I'm like, 'This is a miracle.'"

Balsamroot is about knee-high with bright yellow flowers of radial petals that roughly resemble arrowheads. But it's not just balsamroot painting the hills, she said: "Oh my gosh, so many great things blooming."

The peak bloom of buttercups and shooting stars already passed, she said, and bitterroots have yet to arrive in force. But there are others bursting with color around the balsamroot.

"The spring chickweed is blooming — and that is not a weed, that is a lovely little native plant," she said. "I wish it had a different name. It is a ground cover with lovely little white flowers roughly the size of a dime. There's biscuitroot, and we actually have five different species of biscuitroot, but the most common one that's blooming now is yellow, and the flowers are very small. It's maybe 6 inches off the ground. Another one is the little larkspur. And it is really short, maybe 4 inches tall with a small, dark purple flower about the size of a quarter that has a single spur coming off the back of the flower."

Missoula's North Hills are Marler's personal favorite for wildflower viewing, she said, but Blue Mountain and Sentinel also offer great wildflower scenery. When they bloom, bitterroots will be the best in the North Hills, she said. This year's bloom doesn't stand out compared to other years: "I feel like it's normal but that doesn't make it any less wonderful."

To brush up on plant identification, Marler advised, "I think learning in the field is the nicest way to go."

The Montana Natural History Center in Missoula is offering a free hands-on wildflower activity for kids this Saturday from 1–3 p.m. The Missoula Public Library is offering a free two-hour wildflower hike with Luke Knaggs, a UM riparian biologist, 2–4 p.m. on May 21. Free online tickets for that event are sold out but may become available as people who previously signed up back out, according to programming librarian Sarah Velk. The library also offers wildflower guides, books on native plants and natural history, and online database access, Velk noted. And MSU Extension created a smartphone app just for identifying Montana's wildflowers.

Although wildflowers generally bloom in force during the spring, the plants from which they spring forth endure throughout the year.

"We have flowers that bloom right now that are long-lived," Marler said. "We only see their flowers in the spring but the plant is there for decades. They only bloom and show themselves right now because the rest of the year is too dry. Lack of water is one of the biggest hurdles for plant success in Montana," particularly on grasslands like Missoula's hillsides. Right now those hills are covered in "plants that are growing before it gets too hot and dry, but after the snow melts off."

It's that natural cycle of seasons that defines Marler's personal favorite wildflowers, both of which are flowering shrubs she has in her yard: "Of course I love all plants. But we have this long winter here and it turns into the muddy season and it seems like nothing is ever going to bloom. And then we have these things that bloom with yellow flowers, and I'm thinking about the Oregon grape and golden currant. The flowers are just very cheery because it's seriously one of the first flowers you see."

The bloom also coincides with pollinator activity, she said. And because the flowers themselves are seeds, it's vital that people resist the urge to pick wildflowers.

"The wildflowers are what turn into seeds, so we need to let the wildflowers go through their life cycles," she said. "A picture will last longer."