Peak potential: Dean Stone project nears public approval

If you think of the Missoula Valley as an amphitheater with seating on the North Hills, Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel, and Blue Mountain, one section has been noticeably vacant.

That could change this spring if a project adding Mount Dean Stone upper reaches to the city’s open space network gets approved. On Monday, the Missoula City Council opens a public hearing on whether to buy 350 acres of trail space between Pattee Canyon and Miller Creek on the city’s southeastern edge.

“Just when you think there isn’t a view of Missoula you haven’t seen — Wow!” Five Valleys Land Trust Executive Director Whitney Schwab said while touring an unfinished stretch of what’s tentatively named the “High, Wide and Handsome” trail to the top of Dean Stone. “We’re high enough to watch the paragliders launch off Pengelly Ridge (on Mount Sentinel).”

FVLT has put together a deal that acquired a strip of land above the existing South Hills Spur trail from a private developer who planned a 10-home subdivision in the woods below the Dean Stone summit. But after building the access road and many of the site utilities, the developer approached the community with a different plan.