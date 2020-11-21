Peak potential: Dean Stone project nears public approval

If you think of the Missoula Valley as an amphitheater with seating on the North Hills, Mount Jumbo, Mount Sentinel, and Blue Mountain, one section has been noticeably vacant.
That could change this spring if a project adding Mount Dean Stone upper reaches to the city’s open space network gets approved. On Monday, the Missoula City Council opens a public hearing on whether to buy 350 acres of trail space between Pattee Canyon and Miller Creek on the city’s southeastern edge.
“Just when you think there isn’t a view of Missoula you haven’t seen — Wow!” Five Valleys Land Trust Executive Director Whitney Schwab said while touring an unfinished stretch of what’s tentatively named the “High, Wide and Handsome” trail to the top of Dean Stone. “We’re high enough to watch the paragliders launch off Pengelly Ridge (on Mount Sentinel).”
FVLT has put together a deal that acquired a strip of land above the existing South Hills Spur trail from a private developer who planned a 10-home subdivision in the woods below the Dean Stone summit. But after building the access road and many of the site utilities, the developer approached the community with a different plan.
“They realized this was going to be a driveway right through the middle of city open space, and decided that didn’t look great,” said FVLT’s lands director Pelah Hoyt. “And then we found six other landowners going up the mountainside who shared that vision.”
FVLT has coordinated an extensive volunteer effort to build 4 miles of trail above the last houses on Whitaker Drive through the groves of Ponderosa pine and larch to a loop that surrounds the private communications towers atop Dean Stone. The mileage reflects the trail’s gentle 8% grade, which zig-zags like a Slinky up the ridge far more casually than Mount Jumbo’s “L” trail, for example.
Unfortunately, the trail remains closed to the public until next spring or early summer, when the handoff to the city should be complete and last-task construction work gets done. Missoula Open Space Program Manager Grant Carlton said a lot of signage, infrastructure and policy work remains, including how to respect a significant wildlife population that calls Dean Stone home.
That could become a complicated matter as the Dean Stone vision unfolds. FVLT is in discussions with the Nature Conservancy, which holds thousands of acres of former timberland above Miller Creek that have been popular with hunters seeking deer, elk, bear and mountain lion for decades. A proposed trail extension would run east from Dean Stone’s summit to Mitten Mountain and over to the Miller Creek drainage.
“I think connecting thru-routes is fantastic, but I’m very concerned about additional development of trails up there,” said Hannah Nikonow, a member of FVLT’s Mount Dean Stone Recreation Committee representing the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. “Slicing and dicing up the landscape will significantly impact wildlife.”
Nikonow cited Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks studies that show a sizable elk herd uses parts of Dean Stone for winter range and spring calving. Those elk could be stressed by off-leash dogs or high-speed mountain bikes or hunters — all factors that city recreation planners must take in consideration.
Hoyt said Dean Stone probably won’t need closure seasons like Mount Jumbo, which goes off-limits from December to April or May to keep wintering elk from getting too accustomed to humans. But it will need a careful mix of opportunities and limitations to fulfill its mission as a place that “promotes health, wellness and social equity” on the edge of Missoula’s urban core.
To complete the deal, the City Council must OK spending $925,000 as its match for $1.6 million in private contributions corralled by FVLT over the past five years. The city’s contribution includes $462,500 in Open Space Bond funds and another $462,500 private bequest to the fund.
Monday’s public hearing will extend through two weeks so those attending remotely can get their comments delivered. Assuming the purchase is completed, the trail to the summit of Dean Stone should open to the public in spring 2021.
