Pearl Jam bassist Ament encourages vote-by-mail

Ament said as the "wealth chasm" gets wider, rural areas in America are going to suffer the most.

"With this current administration, the mentality is wealthy people get rich now, I think," Ament said. "With the environmental issues were having right now, half the state of California is burning and this administration has repealed over 100 environmental regulations, so we're sort of moving in different directions right now. It's putting a lot of things at stake for young people."

Ament acknowledged that as someone who's made a lot of money in his career, he should support the 2017 Republican Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that overwhelmingly benefited the wealthy.

"I feel like I could argue for the other side better," he said. "I make a pretty good amount of money. But I'm always arguing that you should tax the wealthy. I grew up in a small town, and I feel really connected to the people I grew up with. I truly care about rural America and rural Montana and I see voting by mail as one of the great freedoms."

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is also on board with the "Take Three Pledge" to encourage people to vote by mail, don't wait and recruit three friends.