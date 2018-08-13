One of the biggest towns in western Montana was a rock show on Monday, as Pearl Jam returned to Washington-Grizzly Stadium with an expected 25,000 in attendance.
Bassist Jeff Ament, a Montana native, took a spot left of center stage behind Eddie Vedder as the band took the stage and opened up with the heavy groove of “Pendulum.”
Ament’s tune “Lowlight” followed, a moderate song that the capacity crowd swayed to.
Next they broke the mood, or set a new one, with "Go,” letting the crowd complete the second half of the chorus before Mike McCready threw in a short but shredding solo.
They played “Do the Evolution” next, and the cameras projecting onto the stage screens caught someone in the crowd holding a sign that said, “I still teach evolution.”
The band set a mellow start, and then went straight for catharsis — not a bad way to go for a concert that many traveled days and miles for after months of anticipation.
**
Monday marked Pearl Jam’s seventh concert in Missoula, dating back to 1993, and its second in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
It’s part of a short tour of the U.S. this year, with relatively tiny Missoula slotted alongside major league ballparks in Seattle, Chicago and Boston.
The band dubbed the Missoula show “Rock2Vote” to coincide with the upcoming midterm election, even broadcasting “text ‘rock’ to 52886” on the big screens to encourage registration.
They’ve played in Missoula every time Jon Tester, a Democrat, has run for one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats. The Big Sandy native, who knows Ament from growing up there, is facing Republican State Auditor Matt Rosendale.
Before the show, the band organized a festival in the tailgate area with local bands and speakers from nonprofits.
Tester spoke briefly, as did Kathleen Williams, a Democrat running for the state’s only U.S. House seat against incumbent Republican Greg Gianforte.
The Zootown Arts Community Center selected the bands, which ranged from talented alums of its kids rock programs, such as Phoenix Marshall who sang an original inspired by school shootings, to the veteran musicians in MASS FM, who played a cover of Seattle legends Mudhoney’s “Touch Me I’m Sick.”
The music provided some distraction for some fans in the lines, which wrapped around Campus Drive back toward the Champions Center.
Many of them probably formed a line out the door elsewhere earlier in the day. The band’s official Twitter account posted a list of recommended stops, among them the National Bison Range, local skateparks, local restaurants and shops like Black Coffee Roasting Company, which was abnormally busy for a Monday at 10 a.m.
Collectively, the festival crowd was like a Pearl Jam T-shirt history exhibit: A 1998 tour shirt, “Team McCready,” “It Doesn’t Get Any Vedder Than This,” “This Girl Loves Her Eddie Vedder,” Citizen Dick,” a tattered and faded “Alive” shirt with the vintage stick figure logo.
A Temple of the Dog tour shirt, and more. A design with a four-eyed grizzly bear on a maroon background was a new addition.
One fan, Rick Bryce of San Francisco, just saw the band in Seattle last week. Before that, in June, he caught them in Rome and Padova, Italy.
Without pause, he rattled off the date, June 26, 2014, if you want to check it out for yourself.
He’s seen them about 25 times, and counts a show in Berlin as the most memorable concert of his life.
Up in the stands, it was easy to imagine that someone in Missoula was going to say the same thing about Monday’s concert one day.
Check back in on Missoulian.com for a full rundown on the show.