Pearl Jam show and beer raise money for nonprofits, skatepark

The band had been rehearsing for a tour, which they decided in March 2020 to postpone. Ament headed back to Missoula and spent a week binging on TV and radio news, after which he decided to hole up in his home studio.

“It was maybe the first time ever that I made music that wasn’t like, ‘Oh yeah, Pearl Jam’s going into the studio in five months, I gotta have some songs together,” he said.

He tried to finish something every day, no matter how small, until the muscle memory kicked in.

“It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had, because I was like just doing it every day for four or five months,” he said.

He played all the instruments himself, but sent some tracks to drummers, including Matt Chamberlain, to replace drum machine tracks with live percussion.

Some of it is journal-like, and some of it more metaphorical.

"It's probably very similar to what a lot of musicians went through last year, where ... just locked in your house, and if you're fortunate to be able to run your own studio ... you're sort of free to do whatever you want," he said.