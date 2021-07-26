PEAS Farm, Garden City Harvest celebrate 25 years

"The students come up here, they are learning about this essential work of growing food and providing food for themselves, their families, their friends and their community."

The PEAS Farm internship is offered in the spring, summer and fall and brings in 15 UM students as well as high schoolers through the Youth Harvest program, which is ran through Garden City Harvest.

Outside of the food that gets delivered weekly to the food bank, there are several other direct connections to Missoula. One is the farm's Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, where community members pay for crops upfront.

"I think the opportunity to know that when you're buying your produce, that you're supporting people who are a part of your community as opposed to, like, some anonymous grower halfway around the country, is pretty important," said Paulina Jenney, who is a grad student and part of the internship program.

"There's just a really growing movement of people who want to know where their food comes from and the fact that you can just drive up the Rattlesnake and find out, the farm is open to anyone to come see where it's at, so that's pretty cool."

