PEAS Farm, Garden City Harvest celebrate 25 years

As any farmer or gardener knows, it takes time, effort and a fair bit of love for a seed to grow into a plant.
Ideas are much the same way. A quarter century ago, the PEAS Farm (that's the Program for Ecological Agriculture and Society) started as two acres under the water tower at Fort Missoula as a way to provide nutritious food for Missoula's Food Bank.
The student farm now spans 9.5 acres in the Rattlesnake and turns 25 this year, as does Garden City Harvest, a nonprofit that runs the project. The internship program is part of UM's Environmental Studies program. UM provides a lecturer and has been a joint partner in the farm since its inception.
And, for those wondering, the Farm Party is back in-person after a virtual event last year. From what PEAS Farm co-managers Caroline Stephens and Dave Victor have said, it will be a rocking event on Thursday, Aug. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. It celebrates the farm and the community and there will be food and live music.
But before the Rattlesnake farm and before the Farm Party and before the original small site in the western edge of the Garden City was established, Josh Slotnick, the PEAS Farm founder, said he saw food security for low-income residents was being threatened.
Legislation, specifically the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act passed in 1996, changed food assistance programs, making it more difficult to access government-subsidized nutrition programs. Slotnick said Mary Pittaway, who then ran the Women, Infants and Children program in Missoula, was worried that many in the community would not have as much access to nutritious food.
The food bank at the time offered mostly surplus from grocery stores and did not have many fresh options, Slotnick said. So, Garden City Harvest was established with the goal of supplying the food bank with freshly grown offerings with the PEAS Farm coming along shortly after.
It took time, grants, and pushing with UM, but 25 years later the PEAS farm produces 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of produce a year to the food bank. Additionally, Garden City Harvest produce grown at other sites around Missoula goes to the Poverello Center and Youth Homes, among other local organizations.
"I can't even believe it," Slotnick said when asked about the 25th anniversary. "I can't believe it. God, it's amazing."
'Incredible benefits'
Step on the PEAS Farm today and one word gets thrown around a lot — community.
For those involved in the farm, the fact they are impacting the lives of many in the Garden City is front and center of their minds. Stephens and Victor are more than happy to talk about the workings of the farm, whether that be the irrigation system, its seed saving project or the effects of climate change, but for them, one thing stands above all.
"(The PEAS farm) has incredible benefits for the UM students that I work so closely with, but also for the community," Stephens said. "The way I think about it is that it's like this incredible web of relationships and symbiotic relationships where there's mutual benefit and reciprocity built into the system.
"The students come up here, they are learning about this essential work of growing food and providing food for themselves, their families, their friends and their community."
The PEAS Farm internship is offered in the spring, summer and fall and brings in 15 UM students as well as high schoolers through the Youth Harvest program, which is ran through Garden City Harvest.
Outside of the food that gets delivered weekly to the food bank, there are several other direct connections to Missoula. One is the farm's Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, where community members pay for crops upfront.
"I think the opportunity to know that when you're buying your produce, that you're supporting people who are a part of your community as opposed to, like, some anonymous grower halfway around the country, is pretty important," said Paulina Jenney, who is a grad student and part of the internship program.
"There's just a really growing movement of people who want to know where their food comes from and the fact that you can just drive up the Rattlesnake and find out, the farm is open to anyone to come see where it's at, so that's pretty cool."
There are about 100 PEAS Farm CSAs available each year and a full share is $525. Each share is approximately 350 pounds of food spread over 18 weeks. Garden City Harvest at its inception had 40 CSAs with food coming from the Fort Missoula site, as well as one at the Northside Community Garden.
Including the PEAS Farm, there are now four farms and 20 gardens growing produce for Garden City Harvest. There are 300 Garden City Harvest CSAs in total.
Garden City Harvest also operates the Mobile Market program, which sells food from the PEAS Farm near low-income elderly communities at a reduced rate.
"What we're trying to do with the farms is make this food accessible to everyone, not just to people that can afford to buy our farm shares," Garden City Harvest executive director Jean Zosel said.
The mobile markets are operated by those within the Youth Harvest program. Youth Harvest is a collaboration between Missoula Youth Drug Court, Missoula Youth Court, Willard Alternative High School and the Human Resource Council.
Tami McDaniel runs the Youth Harvest program. Any leftover produce from the Mobile Market gets delivered to the Missoula Food Bank and the Women, Infants and Children program.
Those in the Youth Harvest program also work on the farm and the collaboration has a profound impact on the PEAS interns.
"It's really great to just talk with them and watch them grow on the farm," said Sarah Rodgers, who is a graduate student on the farm. "I remember the first days they came in, and they were quiet, just asking questions and just kind of listening.
"Now they're just, like, checking in and we talk about our weekends and plans and they've definitely been an integral part of the summer."
A personal milestone
For Slotnick, the Farm Party might be something of a personal milestone too.
Outside of his family, the PEAS Farm has been the most important part of his life, he said. He brought the idea for a student-run farm to Missoula after working on a similar site while doing a post-undergraduate program at UC Santa Cruz.
After years of working with UM, the PEAS Farm took a more permanent place in UM's Environmental Studies Program in the early 2000s. Slotnick credits Neva Hassanein, a longtime professor at the university, as a critical part of that and someone who spent long hours finding grants and fighting for the farm's continued existence.
Slotnick served as the PEAS Farm's first teacher and lectured at the farm until 2019, when he left to serve on the Board of County Commissioners.
"My something to prove was (Garden City Harvest) and the PEAS Farm. That was the work of my life. That and my home farm and being a parent and all that, but everything outside my home, that was it, that was my big contribution," Slotnick said. "And I felt like, if I was was to get hit by a bus tomorrow, it worked. It was okay."
The Farm Party came later, but has become an iconic cultural event in Missoula. This year, two bands — MudSlide Charlie and Why I Came West — will perform and there will be food trucks that have committed to using local ingredients, including some from the PEAS Farm.
Due to concerns with COVID-19, the farm is stepping back from its usual buffet-style food.
Students will also run tours highlighting what they think are the five most interesting stories at the farm and there will be a project by one of the UM interns looking back on the 25 years of the PEAS program. Imagine Nation Brewing will be serving and will have a special beer for the event. Western Cider is also expected to serve as well.
Everyone on the farm is excited and it certainly is another way for both the PEAS program and Garden City Harvest to reach Missoulians.
"What the heart of the place is the community-mindedness and how it reaches out into the community and the community comes to the farm," Victor said. "It runs deep."
