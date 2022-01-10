Pedestrian crash leaves one dead in Flathead County

A Butte woman was killed in a pedestrian fatality in Flathead County on Sunday evening.

The woman, 33, was struck by a car traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 near Martin City. She was walking on the roadway, and was declared dead on arrival, a news release from Montana Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the car, a 2011 Toyota Camry, is from Coram. The road conditions were listed as clear, and there were no other injuries reported. Speed, alcohol and drugs were not listed as suspected factors, the release said.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

