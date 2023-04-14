One person was killed at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 late Thursday evening.

A Dodge Caravan was headed east on Highway 10 West, toward Missoula Thursday night at about 10:07 p.m. Near the intersection of Highway 10 and Roller Coaster Road, the Dodge struck a pedestrian when the pedestrian entered the path of the car's travel, according to a Montana Highway Patrol fatality report.

The pedestrian came to a rest in the lane of westbound traffic. They were pronounced dead on scene, according to the report. The name and age of the person who died hasn't been released yet.

Alcohol is listed as a suspected factor in the crash. Road conditions were dry, according to the report.

The driver of the Dodge was a 33-year-old woman from Missoula, and a 13-year-old male passenger was also in the car. They were both wearing seat belts, according to the report, and were not injured.