 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Pedestrian killed after being hit by bus in downtown Missoula

  • 0

Missoula police responded to an accident last night that left one person dead near the downtown Mountain Line station.

Officers responded just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of West Pine Street and Ryman Street. The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. Initial investigations show the deceased individual was intoxicated.

Those involved are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation. If there is anyone who witnessed the accident, call Missoula police at 406-552-6281.

The name of the deceased has not been released yet.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wine country around the United States that's not in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News