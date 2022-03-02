Pedestrian killed by bus in downtown Missoula

Missoula police responded to an accident Tuesday night that left one person dead near the downtown Mountain Line station.
Officers responded just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of West Pine Street and Ryman Street. The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.
Initial investigations show the deceased individual was intoxicated.
Those involved are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Missoula police at 406-552-6281.
The name of the deceased has not been released yet.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today