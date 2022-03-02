Pedestrian killed by bus in downtown Missoula

Missoula police responded to an accident Tuesday night that left one person dead near the downtown Mountain Line station.

Officers responded just after 6:45 p.m. in the area of West Pine Street and Ryman Street. The collision involved a bus and a pedestrian, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said.

Initial investigations show the deceased individual was intoxicated.

Those involved are cooperating with law enforcement's investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Missoula police at 406-552-6281.

The name of the deceased has not been released yet.

