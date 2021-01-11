Penn State historian to give annual MLK Day lecture at UM

Shearer added often MLK’s story is told at the surface level, and even that is not done very well.

“Over and over again the students who are coming into my class can’t even tell me when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed or if there was even a 1965 Voting Rights Act, let alone more details about the nature of the struggle at the time,” he said. “The more venues we can open up for telling that story, the better.”

In the context of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests around the country this past summer, Shearer said learning about what successful Black activists of the past faced in terms of roadblocks and resistance can teach us lessons about how to respond to today’s continued struggle for equality and justice.

“We come to accept the change after the fact as if it were inevitable, however, the better we can understand the challenges that change agents face in bringing about that change, the better equipped we are to be part of the solution today.”

In light of last week’s riots and break-in of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., which left five people dead, Shearer said he hopes Sanders’ lecture can instill a commitment to the values of nonviolent social change that supports, rather than disrupts, the nation's commitment to equality and democracy.

The lecture, set for Thursday at 4 p.m., is sponsored by the UM History Department and UM’s Black Student Union. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information, visit umt.edu.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.