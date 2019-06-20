One hundred ninety-seven varieties of peony are growing in the University of Montana’s new peony garden, planted and named in honor of Howard and ChinWon Reinhardt.
There's Feather Top, Bride’s Dream, Avalanche, Primavera. Walter Mains, Lady Alexandra Duff, Whopper.
Minnie Shaylor.
Color Magnet.
Krinkled White.
Salmon Dream, Showgirl, Vesuvian.
Red Grace.
That's not all of the blooms celebrating Howard Reinhardt, a retired UM math professor and former dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and his wife, ChinWon.
There’s Paeonia tenuifolia single, Stickney Heritage White, Dr. Alexander Fleming and Old Rose Dandy.
More?
Pink Hawaiian Coral, Henry Sass, Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, Monsieur Jules Elie, Amalia Olson and Old Faithful.
How many is that? Just 24? Let’s keep going.
Chocolate Soldier.
One more?
Buckeye Belle.
Oh, and Riches and Fame.
Steven Hesla (not a peony variety, but a UM music professor) walked from flower to flower Thursday in the garden, pointing out his favorites.
“This is a perfect bloom,” Hesla said, pointing at Angel Cheeks, a three-tiered flower that “reaches to heaven,” he opined. “Or something, I don’t know.”
Hesla is a longtime friend and coworker of Howard Reinhardt, 93, whose wife volunteered at the university as a gardener and helped establish the Missoula Farmers Market.
For decades, the Reinhardt’s peony garden in the Rattlesnake would draw an informal, word-of-mouth gathering every summer near the end of June, friends and family flocking there to observe the flowers in full bloom.
“They’re sort of pillars of the community,” Hesla said. “Quiet pillars.”
Hesla, along with a few other friends of the Reinhardt’s, cultivated their own plan for a garden built and named in honor of the couple. The Reinhardts were open to the idea, Hesla said, as long as it was a community-friendly garden.
“Gradually, we knew we needed about $50,000 to dig up the earth and plant and water,” Hesla said.
More than 100 donors provided the money, and last summer Hesla and the peony committee got permission to establish the garden in Phyllis Washington Park, which sits next to the “M” trailhead.
Conveniently enough, Hesla said, peonies are Washington’s favorite flower as well.
The peonies were planted in 2018 and included 197 varieties with a total of 227 plants.
“Some of those duplicates might get replaced so we have 200 different varieties,” Hesla said.
A couple of the more unique varieties include the Duchess de Nemours, which has highly fragrant flowers, and the Paeonia brownii, which is native to the western United States.
“In a way, it qualifies this to be a native plant garden,” Hesla said. “But you cannot buy it.”
Instead, they got seeds from an Idaho peony gardener.
Although the garden is far along — with established ADA-accessible paths and a 70% bloom rate the first year — Hesla hoped to eventually add some more signage and benches to allow people to take a rest while perusing 200 different flowers.
“It’s a labor of love,” Hesla said. “You’re supposed to smell the roses, but here you smell the peonies.”
The flowers will bloom for eight weeks or so, late May to early July.
Which kinds?
Oh, well, there's the Class Act, Sword Dance, Bowl of Cream, Felix Supreme and Pink Pompadour. The Bartzella, Commando, Paladin and Raspberry Sundae. The Souvenir de Maxine Cornu, Miss America, Top Brass and Sparkling Star.