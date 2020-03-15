110 people attended regents' meeting; self-quarantines requested

All Montana University System personnel who attended the most recent Board of Regents meeting in Dillon have been advised to self-quarantine out of an "abundance of caution” until March 20, the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Education reported Sunday.
An estimated 110 people attended the March 5-6 meeting at the University of Montana-Western, said Karen Ogden, spokesperson for the Commissioner's Office. Regents are among those being asked to self-isolate following news this weekend the coronavirus exposure of the head of the Montana University System may have occurred at that meeting.
Gov. Steve Bullock had announced Saturday two Missoula County cases, and Higher Education Commissioner Clayton Christian of Missoula said soon after he was among the newest presumptive positive cases.
In a press conference Sunday following news of the Missoula cases, Missoula public health officials said they are working to determine the contacts of the two COVID-19 cases locally — but face a shortage of nurses to help respond to the pandemic. The second case in Missoula County is a woman in her 30s, according to the Governor's Office; both she and Christian are isolated in their homes, according to announcements.
A Sunday message from the Governor’s office shared the rationale for the isolation request stemming from the Board of Regents meeting.
“There have been concerns regarding two individuals who were at the board of regents meeting testing positive to Covid19,” said the message, provided through the Commissioner’s Office. “With the current information we now have, from our local public health partners who have contacted and interviewed the patients, it is clear that these individuals were not symptomatic at the time of the meeting.
“These individuals started to show symptoms days after the meeting. By the current CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations, no one at the board of regents meeting would be considered a contact and no one would need to be quarantined. However, this is a very dynamic situation, and we are learning more and more about this virus every day.
“Therefore, under the abundance of caution, we are asking each of the members who attended the board of regents meeting to self-quarantine until March 20th. As we learn more, we will be communicating with you regarding those who participated in the meeting. In the event of any additional cases, these recommendations may be modified.”
Regents' meetings bring together board members from across the state and education employees from campuses throughout Montana. Sunday, the Montana Office of Public Instruction announced Superintendent Elsie Arntzen had not displayed any symptoms since the meeting but would self-quarantine this week "out of an abundance of caution and respect for her fellow employees, teachers and students."
Ogden, of the Commissioner’s Office, said an additional group of 10 employees from the Commissioner’s Office who interacted directly with the commissioner after the meeting will self-quarantine and work from home. She said six will self-isolate through the March 24 and four through March 25.
Not everyone who is infected with the virus immediately exhibits symptoms, but Sunday, Ogden said all the regents were feeling well. Only people who are symptomatic will be tested, she said. She noted Paul Tuss of Havre had not attended the meeting in Dillon. She also said all Commissioner’s Office staff will work from home Monday and Tuesday while their office was closed for cleaning.
“Most health care providers are testing only if individuals experience symptoms, have underlying medical conditions, or other factors come into play that are deemed pertinent by the health agency or institution,” Ogden wrote.
Cindy Farr, incident commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department, said that nurses are checking in with the county's two local COVID-19 cases announced Saturday.
Farr and Ellen Leahy, the City-County Health Department’s director, said that staff were working to trace the infected individuals’ contacts and would ask those they contacted to self-isolate as well.
“We do want the public to understand that we are working very closely with anyone who may have been exposed, and we’re getting great cooperation so we’re hoping that this will continue to slow the spread in our county,” Farr said.
Farr also told reporters that "we need registered nurses to apply to help work on this incident. … We've had that (job) posted for about two weeks and have gotten very minimal response, so if we have nurses out there that would like to work, definitely contact our Human Resources at Missoula County, because we do expect that this is going to generate quite a workload, and so we’re trying to get extra staff in to help with that.
She acknowledged that “most of the nurses within Missoula County are already working for our major healthcare system,” and said that the department was looking to see if there were any retired or recently-graduated nurses who might be available.
She and Leahy said that Missoula County does have rainy-day funds that are being used for this pandemic, as well as an incident-command structure to organize the response and a pandemic-response plan. But they’re being challenged not only by a shortage of nurses, but by information gaps about the virus. For instance, Leahy said, it’s unclear whether it’s a seasonal cisease, such as influenza.
Farr and Leahy urged residents with questions about the outbreak to call 406-258-INFO, and to call their health care provider if they experience symptoms such as a fever and a dry cough.
“We’re not going to stop this from coming to Missoula County. ... The best thing that we can do is try to slow the spread so that we can flatten the curve (showing the rise in cases) so that we’re not overtaxing our health care system.”
To that end, she and Leahy reiterated the advice that’s been widely shared in recent days: Wash your hands regularly, stay home if you’re feeling sick, and practice “social distancing” by avoiding large public gatherings and close contact with others.
“A pandemic is not composed of just the disease,” Leahy said. “It’s people’s response to it, and what we need to all do is gather some resolve and face it. So think of your neighbor.”
Several changes and cancellations to local events and services were announced Sunday. See related story, or go to Missoulian.com.