Perdue seeks to restore trust with ranchers on public land

“The management indicator species for that area was sage grouse, but they couldn’t find any sage grouse because they’d burned or poisoned all the sagebrush in the habitat,” Garrity said. “Just because they couldn’t find any sage grouse didn’t mean they were complying with the law. The area was supposed to be managed for the benefit of wildlife and instead they were managing for the benefit of cattle.”

French said Perdue’s memo will not affect how the Forest Service applies other management tools such as the Endangered Species Act to oversight of cattle grazing activity. Rather, it could bring about renewed emphasis on the agency’s personnel needs.

“The secretary is asking us to look at our relationship with folks who manage the land in relationship with us,” French said. “Our operations are closely intertwined. But if you look at the agency in the last 15 or 20 years, we’ve lost about 40 percent of our non-fire staff.”

The consolidation of national forests and shrinkage of public outposts has further eroded the agency’s public contact, French said. Many forest supervisors oversee territories three or four times larger than just a decade ago.

“And a lot of our ranching customers say to us ‘I don’t even know who the person is who oversees us — we only know them by letter,’” French said. “The secretary says that has to change.”

