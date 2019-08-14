The upper Rock Creek Road reconstruction project will begin on Wednesday and run up to three weeks, and delays of up to four hours are possible during construction.
The project will reconstruct and install new culverts on Rock Creek Road FSR 102 beginning at mile point 28, approximately one mile above the Siria Campground, and ending at mile point 29 at the Hogback Homestead. The project will improve road drainage and reduce ponding and erosion on the road in key locations.
The project will also improve FS Road 7504 near the dispersed camping sites between mile markers 32.5 and 33 off of Rock Creek Road. At this time, the dispersed camping area is not closed; however, a temporary closure may be necessary to facilitate construction work.
During construction, users can expect to encounter construction traffic, and can expect occasional delays of up to four hours for culvert replacements and other construction activities.
To avoid the potential for delay, anglers and recreationists are advised to plan accordingly with plenty of travel time. The Forest Service would like to thank the public and local outfitters and guides for their cooperation and patience during this important project.
For more information, contact the Missoula Ranger District at (406) 329-3814 or visit fs.usda.gov/alerts/lolo/alerts-notices.