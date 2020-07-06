Permit production: Forest Service directed to boost customer service

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Does it matter if a jogger on a U.S. Forest Service trail is exercising for personal benefit or competing in an organized marathon?

How one answers that question defines the heart of a new directive to the agency that oversees 193 million acres of public lands and thousands of miles of trail. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue ordered the Forest Service to streamline its special use permit process to “be more responsive to customer needs.” Considering how the agency issues more than 6,000 categories of permits for everything from mushroom-picking to dude-ranch pack trips, that’s a complex order.

“If there’s a church activity that takes place four weekends out of the year, why are we doing NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) analysis on those activities the general public can just do?” asked Deputy Chief of the Forest Service Chris French. “Or an outfitter-guide who leads hikes into the forest? Those same trails get as much or more use by that person, and we’re basically doing a 60-page environmental assessment when that use is commensurate with general-public use. So what’s the right level of analysis to do? Does NEPA apply to those uses?”