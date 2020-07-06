Permit production: Forest Service directed to boost customer service

Does it matter if a jogger on a U.S. Forest Service trail is exercising for personal benefit or competing in an organized marathon?
How one answers that question defines the heart of a new directive to the agency that oversees 193 million acres of public lands and thousands of miles of trail. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue ordered the Forest Service to streamline its special use permit process to “be more responsive to customer needs.” Considering how the agency issues more than 6,000 categories of permits for everything from mushroom-picking to dude-ranch pack trips, that’s a complex order.
“If there’s a church activity that takes place four weekends out of the year, why are we doing NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) analysis on those activities the general public can just do?” asked Deputy Chief of the Forest Service Chris French. “Or an outfitter-guide who leads hikes into the forest? Those same trails get as much or more use by that person, and we’re basically doing a 60-page environmental assessment when that use is commensurate with general-public use. So what’s the right level of analysis to do? Does NEPA apply to those uses?”
Forest Service critics like Keith Hammer of the Swan View Coalition argue the agency already skimps on its legally required analysis too much to the detriment of other “customers” whose needs or safety conflict with commercial activity.
“It’s the commercialization of recreation, boosted to commercial or industrial scale,” Hammer said. “That’s where wildlife or people who like quiet recreation end up on the short end of the stick.”
The Swan View Coalition this spring opposed a slate of 12 special use permits proposed by the Flathead National Forest, including a trail-race on Whitefish Mountain involving 400 runners and 300 volunteers on hillsides occupied by grizzly bears. It also objected to a proposal to run guided tours of the North Fork of the Flathead River region on all-terrain vehicles.
“Because the Flathead Forest website is not up to date, they never posted what they issued last year let alone what they’re going to reissue this year,” Hammer said. “That’s what gets lost when Sonny Perdue wants it quick-and-easy for their customers, and the general public wants to have a say in their public lands.”
Those seeking permits have also been frustrated by the complexity of the Forest Service’s system. Some permits can be had on-line, while others required in-person appearances at a Forest Service office. Some involve long analysis times, or must be re-filed annually. That gets exacerbated by a lack of staff in those offices.
“We have a backlog of special use permits that are just expired permits up for renewal somewhere in the 5,000-to-10,000 range,” Deputy Chief French said. “We’re hiring strike teams just to process those permits. Otherwise people can’t, in a timely way, get permits their groups or businesses depend on.”
French said the agency hopes to move many of the permit functions to a single online portal to increase efficiency. And work will continue on resolving problems arising with collaborations with volunteer groups. For example, organizations that do trail-clearing work in the backcountry often have to get special Forest Service certifications to use chainsaws or other tools, which limit the kinds of things the volunteers can get done. And then there’s the size and time needed to complete the bigger analysis projects.
“We started the whole process of reviewing our environmental analysis and decision-making under the Obama administration,” French said. “We’re looking for more effective sets of processes, a broader consensus for action before we do analysis. The secretary wants performance measures such as page lengths and time limits. We will be issuing performance directions — not regulations. We won’t say an EA (environmental assessment) can’t be more than 100 pages. Instead, we’ll be using benchmarks for size and length.”
French said the agency’s current guidelines were set 15 or 20 years ago, when environmental assessments averaged 20 pages.
“In recent years, they’ve been 400 to 600 pages,” French said. “A small one might be 125. We’ve done a lot of work to streamline that.”
Second of a three-part series. To see a description of this series, go to this story on Missoulian.com.
