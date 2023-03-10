An application to mine, crush, and remove gravel on approximately 21 acres of State Trust Land near Elbow Lake in Missoula County is up for public comment before the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The application also includes a request to have an asphalt plant on site. The permit application has been submitted by LHC, Inc. Elbow Lake lies north of Clearwater Junction west of Highway 83.

“Input from the local community is one of the factors we consider when working through the analysis and decision-making process on permits submitted to State Trust Lands as outlined in the Montana Environmental Policy Act,” said Kristen Baker-Dickinson, the Clearwater Unit Manager that administers State Trust Land management in the area. "Written public comments are the most effective way for the public to provide input on resource issues and concerns."

The State was granted land in Montana by the U.S. Congress, including through the Enabling Act of 1889. Known as State Trust Lands, the Department is constitutionally mandated to manage and lease the land to generate revenue held in trust to support Montana common schools and other institutions.

In the case of gravel extraction, a royalty in the form of a dollar amount per cubic yard removed from State Trust Lands is paid into the trust. The trust that would benefit from potential gravel royalties on the proposed project is the Pine Hills Youth Correctional Facility.

The Department is accepting written public comment pertaining to the project during a 30-day period that opens March 16, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. (MST) with comments accepted until 5:00 p.m. (MST) on April 16, 2023.

Substantive comments are needed to inform the Department’s decision-making. A substantive comment could be one that identifies an alternative or resources issues and concerns. The Department does not base its decisions on a count or tally of how many comments are for or against the project or how many times a certain resource issue and concern or alternative is brought up.

For further information on the proposed project and to submit a written comment online visit: https://dnrc.mt.gov/TrustLand/subsurface-resources/Elbow-Lake-Gravel-Project. Comments may be also submitted by mail to this address: Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Minerals Management Bureau, Attn: Zack Winfield, 1539 11th Ave, Helena, MT, 59601.