Psyche Behan loves being a pharmacist so much, she went to school twice to be able make a career out of it.

Behan, known as "Psy" to her friends and family, is originally from the Philippines and earned a pharmacy degree there. She actually worked as a pharmacist in the Philippines for 10 years, moving from retail work to hospital work to manufacturing. Then, when she moved to Missoula with her husband, she found out that her degree from back home doesn't meet the industry requirements in the United States. She worked at Community Medical Center for 13 years as a pharmacy technician, but she always wanted to get her full pharmacist license.

So, she enrolled in the six-year pharmacy program at the University of Montana and will graduate on Saturday with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

"So it's the second go-around for pharmacy school for me," she said, grinning.

Earning a Ph.D. is no easy task, and Behan did it all while battling a cancer diagnosis and working nights part time at the hospital. Sometimes she gets done studying for eight hours in the day and goes right to work and doesn't leave until 1:30 in the morning. After she had surgery for her cancer, her nurse had to tell her to take it easy and stop studying for her next test.

She said her school and her peer study group helped her through it all.

"This is a very good program," she said. "I could say that because I'm not a traditional student. They are always there at your back. They're very open, like trying to figure out things, like how is this gonna work for these students. So if maybe I'm in a different university, you know, I might struggle to finish my pharmacy school. But (the University of Montana) is very good. They work with you."

She said her study group was "amazing" and always helped her focus and understand the curriculum.

"I can't think of doing this just by myself," she said. "My classmates, they're always there."

Behan said that pharmacists are more widely respected in the United States compared with her home country, where doctors sort of think of them as "pill counters." For her, it's important that people understand how much work she has put into earning her degree and how much knowledge it takes to be a pharmacist.

Donna Beall, the interim dean and professor at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy at UM, said she's looking forward to Behan's contribution to the pharmacy profession after graduation.

"During the program, Psy faced many challenges that have shaped her into the woman she is today," Beall said. "I will never forget the day she walked into my office, shut the door and told me of her cancer diagnosis. She was determined that she was going to continue in the program and graduate with her class."

Behan's diagnosis did not define her.

"Throughout her journey, we cried, we hugged, but more importantly, we talked," Beall continued. "Many students might have left the program or took a leave of absence. Psy persevered. She did not miss a beat in her academic classes or her responsibilities."

The University of Montana's commencement ceremonies are on Saturday, May 13 on campus.