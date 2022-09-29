 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person in custody after Missoula police respond to incident at VA clinic

A person was arrested after law enforcement resolved a critical situation at the Veterans Administration clinic on West Broadway on Thursday afternoon. 

Missoula police responded to a report of a disturbance and threat of a weapon at the VA clinic on the 3800 block of West Broadway shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to Missoula Police spokesperson Lydia Arnold. Officers evacuated workers from several nearby buildings during the encounter.

Missoula law enforcement responded on Thursday to the VA clinic for a reported weapon threat.

One person was taken into custody, Arnold said. There's no threat to the public at this time.

Missoula Police along with Missoula Fire and medical personnel were on scene.

Around 3 p.m., people evacuated from nearby buildings disbanded and went back to their regular activities. The clinic and surrounding businesses reopened shortly after. 

The name of the suspect wasn't released, and authorities are still investigating the incident. 

