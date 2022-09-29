Person in custody after Missoula police respond to incident on West Broadway

A person is in police custody after law enforcement responded to a critical situation near the VA clinic at the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Officers have a perimeter set around the area. Police are asking people to avoid the area, according to a press release.
The VA clinic is closed to the public.
This story will be updated.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Zöe Buchli is the criminal justice reporter for the Missoulian.
