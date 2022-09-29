 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Person in custody after Missoula police respond to incident on West Broadway

  • 0

A person is in police custody after law enforcement responded to a critical situation near the VA clinic at the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Officers have a perimeter set around the area. Police are asking people to avoid the area, according to a press release. 

The VA clinic is closed to the public. 

This story will be updated. 

The New York Times obtained intercepted calls made by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, including damning accounts of the execution of civilians. FRANCE 24's International Affairs Commentator Douglas Herbert tells us more.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians 'not welcome': Georgians protesters call for border closure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News