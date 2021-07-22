Personalized flags designed by local kids on display at Missoula fairgrounds

As eight unique flags moved through the afternoon breeze at the new plaza at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, Cuban-American artist Cristina Victor said they represented light in the darkness.
Victor worked with a group of local children between the ages of 3 and 13 last summer to design their own personalized flags as part of her project “My Story is My Flag.” Kids in Missoula were able to participate in her workshop through the Parks and Recreation summer camp program.
Over the course of two weeks, Victor worked with the kids in parks around town while navigating masks and other hurdles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing the flags in their final form Wednesday evening showcased resiliency, she said.
“I feel very attached to this project because it’s not just about visibility, it’s also about creating relationships. I feel like in my time here I’ve been able to make friends.”
Several children and their families were in attendance at Thursday’s flag raising, anxious to see their designs waving in the wind. Two attendees were needed at each flag pole to hoist the designs into the air.
Siblings Inshiye and Chmte Peet, age 10 and 6 respectively, designed their own flags through the program. Inshiye’s flag is on display at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, while Chmte’s was selected for the fairgrounds.
Chmte’s flag boasted geometric designs filled in with vibrant hues of yellow, blue, green and red. His mother, Salisha Old Bull, said he’s very expressive as an artist, particularly with color.
“Yellow means chickens, and chickens walk on grass,” Chmte said. “Red means farms, and chickens live on farms.”
He added that the orange color represents turkeys, another one of his favorite animals.
Old Bull is also an artist, though she didn’t pursue it when she was younger. She expresses herself primarily through traditional beadwork, but she also enjoys painting and drawing.
“It’s nice to see that it’s something they like too. I hope that it’s something that they want to do and won’t be afraid to do it,” Old Bull said.
In total, 20 flags were professionally printed for Missoula’s project. Eight are on display at the fairgrounds and the remaining 12 can be viewed at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.
Victor started “My Story is My Flag” about seven years ago to use flag design as a means to talk about identity. She partners with institutions or nonprofits across the country to work with kids to design flags that are representative of themselves.
“I feel like the flags that exist as far as national flags and state flags don’t really do justice to the spectrum of the human experience,” Victor said.
Over the last few years the project has grown to a point where Victor can now outsource certain aspects of the process, including printing the flags professionally.
"I feel like this project really marinated," Victor said.
The flags are the first to fly on the new poles at the fairground's expanded plaza that will display the flags of Montana's Tribal Nations after the plaza is formally dedicated at the upcoming fair that begins Aug. 11.