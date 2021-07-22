Personalized flags designed by local kids on display at Missoula fairgrounds

Chmte’s flag boasted geometric designs filled in with vibrant hues of yellow, blue, green and red. His mother, Salisha Old Bull, said he’s very expressive as an artist, particularly with color.

“Yellow means chickens, and chickens walk on grass,” Chmte said. “Red means farms, and chickens live on farms.”

He added that the orange color represents turkeys, another one of his favorite animals.

Old Bull is also an artist, though she didn’t pursue it when she was younger. She expresses herself primarily through traditional beadwork, but she also enjoys painting and drawing.

“It’s nice to see that it’s something they like too. I hope that it’s something that they want to do and won’t be afraid to do it,” Old Bull said.

In total, 20 flags were professionally printed for Missoula’s project. Eight are on display at the fairgrounds and the remaining 12 can be viewed at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture.

Victor started “My Story is My Flag” about seven years ago to use flag design as a means to talk about identity. She partners with institutions or nonprofits across the country to work with kids to design flags that are representative of themselves.