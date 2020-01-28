It took two days, a pet psychic, a couple of cowboys and several dozen volunteers, but the three tethered dogs missing since Sunday morning have been found safe and sound, owner Cathy Capps said Tuesday.
Capps estimated 60 or 70 volunteers rushed to her property west of Missoula after she raised the alarm on social media about her three dogs, a black Labrador and two pointers, who went missing Sunday morning while tied together.
"Every second my phone would ring," she said. Her number had been included on a social media post by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office asking residents to watch out for the three pups on the lam. That post was shared more than 500 times.
Rebel, Jade and Poacher were finally located around Saddleback Lane off Big Flat Road at about noon on Tuesday, a few miles from where they had gone missing near Horseback Road, but only after a small army flooded the hills nearby, Capps said.
"Everybody was bawling, I'm still bawling," Capps said. "We were just overwhelmed with joy and that they were healthy."
You have free articles remaining.
The biggest surprise of the rescue might not have been finding the dogs but the hodgepodge blitz of people who joined the search.
Those who showed up included teams of cat-tracking dogs, cowboys from a friend's ranch down in Stevensville, the sister of a pet psychic — who offered directions to the non-psychic sister over the phone from an undisclosed location — as well as an emergency wilderness medicine expert who drove down from Cut Bank, more than 250 miles away, Capps said. Then there were the hikers, friends of Capps from the Missoula Children's Theater and the Downtown Dance Collective.
In typical small-town fashion, Capps could hardly catch the names of people who reached out to help. The focus, she said, pretty much remained on finding the dogs.
"I'm so touched," Capps said. "So many people have stayed until they had to go to work or came after work. … Missoula is an amazing place."