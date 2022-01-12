Petersen announces run for Missoula County Sheriff

Captain Jeremiah Petersen announced Wednesday his intention to run for Missoula County Sheriff.

Petersen currently serves under Sheriff TJ McDermott, who is retiring at the end of 2022. McDermott is in his second four-year term as sheriff.

Filing begins Thursday and Petersen will run as a Democrat, a news release said. The position pays $117,906 per year.

"I understand the level of commitment and leadership that it takes to maintain the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office as one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the northwest," Petersen said in the release.

"TJ has done an excellent job moving the Sheriff’s Office in a positive direction and I intend to keep the momentum he has built over his last two terms moving forward in the next four years,” he added.

Petersen has been a member of the sheriff's department for 20 years. He has worked as a patrol sergeant, captain of operations at the Missoula County Detention Facility, a member of anti-drug trafficking teams, and on the local mental health crisis intervention team.

"He will continue the effective, cost-saving strategies that keep nonviolent offenders out of jail and receive the necessary support to enable their return to being productive members of our community," the release said.

Petersen is from Frenchtown and played football for the University of Montana. He currently coordinates search and rescue operations for the county.

“Our work isn’t getting any easier,” Petersen said in the release. “The pandemic’s impact on our cost of living, our public health, and our kids learning in school is putting a lot of pressure on Missoula County residents. Our communities still and always will deserve the best in safety and the best in service the Sheriff’s Office can provide. We can and we will deliver for Missoula County and we will do it in the most fiscally responsible manner possible.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.