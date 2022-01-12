 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Petersen announces run for Missoula County Sheriff

  • 0
Jeremiah D. Petersen

Capt. Jeremiah Petersen

 Courtesy photo

Captain Jeremiah Petersen announced Wednesday his intention to run for Missoula County Sheriff.

Petersen currently serves under Sheriff TJ McDermott, who is retiring at the end of 2022. McDermott is in his second four-year term as sheriff.

Filing begins Thursday and Petersen will run as a Democrat, a news release said. The position pays $117,906 per year.

"I understand the level of commitment and leadership that it takes to maintain the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office as one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the northwest," Petersen said in the release. 

"TJ has done an excellent job moving the Sheriff’s Office in a positive direction and I intend to keep the momentum he has built over his last two terms moving forward in the next four years,” he added.

Petersen has been a member of the sheriff's department for 20 years. He has worked as a patrol sergeant, captain of operations at the Missoula County Detention Facility, a member of anti-drug trafficking teams, and on the local mental health crisis intervention team.

People are also reading…

"He will continue the effective, cost-saving strategies that keep nonviolent offenders out of jail and receive the necessary support to enable their return to being productive members of our community," the release said.

Petersen is from Frenchtown and played football for the University of Montana. He currently coordinates search and rescue operations for the county.

“Our work isn’t getting any easier,” Petersen said in the release. “The pandemic’s impact on our cost of living, our public health, and our kids learning in school is putting a lot of pressure on Missoula County residents. Our communities still and always will deserve the best in safety and the best in service the Sheriff’s Office can provide. We can and we will deliver for Missoula County and we will do it in the most fiscally responsible manner possible.”

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

CSKT chair Fyant loses tribal election

CSKT chair Fyant loses tribal election

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Shelly Fyant wished Jim Malatare luck for his term, saying "I have nothing but good thoughts and good intentions for the council."

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News