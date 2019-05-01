Homeowners in the Phantom Hills neighborhood west of Missoula will soon attach their water system to the city’s municipal service, in a move expected to lower bills by about 40 percent.
The private system owned by Washington Corporations was built in the mid-1990s and serves 178 homes as well as the Ranch Club restaurant and golf clubhouse. The Ranch Club golf course will remain on its own separate private water supply. Washington Corporations is donating the system to the city.
“They (Washington Corp.) recognized how well the city could hold rates to pre-2011 levels, and they thought it could be a good deal,” city Deputy Public Works Director Dennis Bowman said on Wednesday. “The neighborhood is already annexed and part of the city sewer system, and the streets are a city responsibility. It’s a great fit for everybody.”
The neighborhood lies just south of Missoula International Airport along Mullan Road. Bowman said connecting to the city water system on July 1 will not affect pressure, taste or other features of the existing water supply. However, homes will receive new city water meters starting next year.