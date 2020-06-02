Phase two of Missoula long-range transportation plan begins

Personal distancing or no personal distancing, long-range transportation planning for Missoula marches on this summer.
It’s time for phase two of a process initiated in January by the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) with a series of public get-togethers, the kind that can’t happen safely now.
“Restrictions posed by COVID-19 mean that community input during the second phase of outreach will be gathered using methods designed to limit public risk,” MPO said in a release. “Educational videos, surveys, and background information will be available on the Missoula Connect website and Facebook page.”
The public is also invited to engage with Katie Klietz of Big Sky Public Relations, at 406-241-0553 and katie@bigskypublicrelations.com.
The next phase of the Missoula Connect process is focused on gathering ideas and insights about desired transportation. Working with the community to better understand how residents want to travel and the places they most need to go will inform which projects the MPO, along with consultant Nelson/Nygaard, prioritizes for future funding.
A video series has been created to share the process in a more engaging way. It outlines how the public’s feedback will be directed and refined in developing a plan for Missoula in 2045, when the population is expected to have doubled. Ideas will be assessed and prioritized based on how they align with the values and draft goals identified for area transportation.
Projects should be transportation-related and may focus on any mode of transportation, from walkability and accessibility to public transportation and major street improvements.
“This plan’s importance can’t be overstated,” Aaron Wilson, MPO’s transportation planning manager, said. “A thoughtful approach to transportation during rapid growth and change will be key to preserving the vibrant, community-centered Missoula we all love.”
Phase one of Missoula Connect, the 30-year vision for transportation in the greater Missoula area, was launched in January and gathered insights on what residents, businesses and community organizations think are the most important priorities for future transportation.
“I value an efficient commute so I can spend more time recreating or with family,” was a typical response.
“Wider bikes lanes are important to me so I feel safe riding downtown,” was another.
“I’d like to see increased bus service mid-day so it’s easier to use public transportation for my errands,” was a third.
Federal law requires all urban areas with populations greater than 50,000 to have an Metropolitan Planning Organization to plan and program federal transportation dollars. Missoula’s was designated in 1982.
It’s governed by the local Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee, which is made up of seven members: the mayor, one city council member, two county commissioners, the Montana Department of Transportation’s Missoula District administrator, and one member each from the planning board and Mountain Line.
MPO’s release said when public gatherings are again considered safe, the team will work to reach community members at First Fridays, Out to Lunch, farmer’s markets, and neighborhood gatherings.
