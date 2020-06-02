Phase two of Missoula long-range transportation plan begins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Personal distancing or no personal distancing, long-range transportation planning for Missoula marches on this summer.

It’s time for phase two of a process initiated in January by the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) with a series of public get-togethers, the kind that can’t happen safely now.

“Restrictions posed by COVID-19 mean that community input during the second phase of outreach will be gathered using methods designed to limit public risk,” MPO said in a release. “Educational videos, surveys, and background information will be available on the Missoula Connect website and Facebook page.”

The public is also invited to engage with Katie Klietz of Big Sky Public Relations, at 406-241-0553 and katie@bigskypublicrelations.com.

The next phase of the Missoula Connect process is focused on gathering ideas and insights about desired transportation. Working with the community to better understand how residents want to travel and the places they most need to go will inform which projects the MPO, along with consultant Nelson/Nygaard, prioritizes for future funding.