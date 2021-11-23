Philanthropic Griz fans topple Bobcats in annual blood drive, fail to can the Cats

The University of Montana Grizzlies were not only victorious on the football field this weekend, their philanthropic fans helped edge them over the Montana State University Bobcats in the annual blood battle.

The blood drive came in the midst of a national blood shortage as stockpiles have dropped to the lowest level in over a decade due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Congrats to Griz fans for coming out on top this year,” said Matt Ochsner, the communications director for the Red Cross of Montana and Idaho. “We want to thank everyone who took the time to donate the lifesaving blood products that so many Montana families count on. Donating blood and keeping hospital shelves stocked is a win-win.”

The American Red Cross has partnered with the two universities for the competition for more than 20 years. Over the last decade, the blood battle has brought in more than 1,760 units of blood, which is enough to save up to 5,280 lives.

Though they won the blood battle, the Grizzlies lost to their rivals in the Can the Cats food drive.

The Bobcats raised 204,469 pounds of food and $449,657.66 over the 170,602.25 pounds and $412,407 from Griz fans. The Bobcats have topped the Grizzlies 18 times in the last 22 years of the competition.

“The best part about this competition is that we are both winners,” wrote the Can the Cats Food Drive on a Facebook post announcing the results. “Can the Cats and Can the Griz raised a combined total of $1,237,136 pounds and dollars that will go a long way towards helping individuals and families in our communities.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.