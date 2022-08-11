Philipsburg Artfest to showcase Fred Boyer's work

More than three dozen artists will present their work at the second annual Artfest Philipsburg in Winninghoff Park on Sunday, Aug. 14. The show begins at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to wrap-up at 5 p.m.

Acclaimed Montana sculptor Fred Boyer will be the featured artist of the event.

The all-day, juried show attracts participants from throughout Montana and Western states. The venue is a favorite in the heart of Philipsburg's historic district.

Admission is free and food and beverages will be on site. Performers Old Man Ben and Ginger & Da Boyz will take the large stage. Live music will be available for the entire event.

For additional information visit philipsburgarts.org or Artfest Philipsburg on Facebook.