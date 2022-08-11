 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Philipsburg Artfest to showcase Fred Boyer's work

  • 0
Artfest Philipsburg

Sculptor Fred Boyer is the featured artist at Artfest Philipsburg on Aug. 14.

 Coutesy photo

More than three dozen artists will present their work at the second annual Artfest Philipsburg in Winninghoff Park on Sunday, Aug. 14. The show begins at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to wrap-up at 5 p.m.

Acclaimed Montana sculptor Fred Boyer will be the featured artist of the event. 

The all-day, juried show attracts participants from throughout Montana and Western states. The venue is a favorite in the heart of Philipsburg's historic district. 

Admission is free and food and beverages will be on site. Performers Old Man Ben and Ginger & Da Boyz will take the large stage. Live music will be available for the entire event. 

For additional information visit philipsburgarts.org or Artfest Philipsburg on Facebook. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glacier Park fatal ID'd

Glacier Park fatal ID'd

A fall victim who died in Glacier National Park on July 25 has been identified as Bob Biondi of Lutz, Florida.

Terrain, fuels slow Elmo 2 fire

Terrain, fuels slow Elmo 2 fire

Strong winds, warm temperatures and low humidity created prime conditions for extreme fire behavior on Thursday. About 20,600 acres have burned.

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA satellite images reveals Antarctic ice shelf is melting faster than predicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News