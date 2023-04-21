A 74-year-old man died in a single-car crash Thursday night in Granite County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 1996 Suzuki X90 was driving south on Highway 1 near mile marker 41 just before midnight on Thursday. The car went off the right side of the road and traveled down the shoulder.

The driver, who was a Philipsburg resident, overcorrected, rotated into a skid and traveled across the road. The car then went off the left side of the road, where it went into a ditch, over an embankment and then flipped.

The driver wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to Highway Patrol. He was ejected from the car and was dead when law enforcement arrived at the scene of the crash.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, and road conditions were bare and dry. The driver was the only occupant in the car.