Photo: Annual Skiesta event at Lost Trail Powder Mountain
Lost Trail Skiesta 01

Skiers and snowboarders braved the cool waters of the pond skimming competition at the annual Skiesta year end event at Lost Trail Powder Mountain, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Lost Trail closed for the season on Sunday. 

Lost Trail Powder Mountain held their annual year end Skiesta event on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Music by Travis Yost www.themightytravis.com
Lost Trail Powder Mountain Skiesta 2021

