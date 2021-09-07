 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photo: Bert Chessin observes Tashlich
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Photo: Bert Chessin observes Tashlich

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Observing Tashlich during Rosh Hashanah

Bert Chessin casts bird seed into a creek near the Clark Fork Natural Area during a Tashlich ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Tashlich is observed on the afternoon of the first day of Rosh Hashanah, symbolically casting off the sins of the previous year. Chessin was thinking about personal faults and trying to connect better with family out of state, he said. “I was basically saying learn from this and learn to take care of yourself. (I’m) casting away whatever barriers I have to taking care of myself.”
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News