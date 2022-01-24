Photo: Cheering on Griz Hockey

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monte holds Giavana McHugh, of Hamilton, in his arms during the hockey game between the Griz and Montana State at Glacier Ice Rink, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. McHugh has been attending the Griz hockey games with her mother Christina and recently took up ice skating lessons with "Disney on Ice" professional skater and University of Montana student Sydney Kosiak.
