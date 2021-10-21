 Skip to main content
PHOTO: Chief Earl Old Person lies in state
Chief Earl Old Person of the Blackfeet Nation lies in state at the Browning High School Tipi Dome on Thursday prior to a funeral Mass in the evening. Old Person died on Oct. 13 at age 92. The memorial service for Old Person commences on Friday morning at the high school, followed by interment near Starr School outside Browning. For coverage of Friday's services, see Saturday's Missoulian or visit Missoulian.com.
