View of the Chairlift Tower and chairs at Marshall Mountain. The ski lift tower and chairs would be removed as part of the park improvements and renovations for safety and public access. The Marshall Mountain master plan was developed by the city and county along with Five Valleys Land Trust, mountain bike advocacy group MTB Missoula, Friends of Marshall Mountain, city of Missoula Parks and Recreation and the current property owners.
Missoula mountain bikers Abigail Fricke, left, and her dad Mark zoom down the base area loop trail at Marshall Mountain on May 23, 2023.
The Lodge Building at Marshall Mountain was a regional hub for outdoor recreation since the 1920s and 1930s when sections of the mountain were turned into a local ski hill. According to the City of Missoula and the county's conceptual master plan, the old red-roofed lodge buildings would be removed.
A deer peers through an old ski lift chair at Marshall Mountain on May 23, 2023.
Mountain bikers ride along the base area loop trail at Marshall Mountain on May 23, 2023.
The acquisition of the 480-acre property, Marshall Mountain, by Missoula County would be the largest ever single addition to the county's open space.
An overhead view shows the now-defunct ski lift at Marshall Mountain.
Beyond the purchase, the draft plan for Missoula County acquisition depicts an array of future improvements that the city and county hope to make, depending on additional funding.
Rose Grant, right, and Evelyn Dong, left, catch their breath after competing in the Missoula XC short track race at Marshall Mountain in June 2021. The Missoula XC has been a staple of mountain bike racing in Montana since 2010.
Habitat restoration, site improvements, new buildings and, of course, more mountain bike trails could be coming to Marshall Mountain if Missoula city and county buy the former ski hill just northeast of Missoula.
