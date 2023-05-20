An aerial view of Milltown State Park on Tuesday evening.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
View of a swollen Rattlesnake Creek at Missoula's Greenough Park on Friday, May 12. A combination of high temperatures and high moisture levels are accelerating the rate of snowmelt at higher elevations and flowing into streams, creeks and rivers around western Montana.
ANTONIO IBARRA OLIVARES, Missoulian
A river rescue team scouts areas along the Clark Fork River near the Paddleheads stadium on May 5 as water levels continue to rise due to warmer temperatures and high moisture.
ANTONIO IBARRA OLIVARES, Missoulian
Folks at Greenough Park cross a pedestrian bridge with a raging Rattlesnake Creek hissing beneath on May 5. Water levels along Rattlesnake Creek in Greenough Park are above average as warmer temperatures melt snow accumulation from this past winter.
ANTONIO IBARRA OLIVARES, Missoulian
Tyler Loterbauer fills sandbags at Fort Missoula for a friend who lives on Tower Street, Thursday, May 4.
Antonio Ibarra-Olivares
An aerial view shows flooding near the Clark Fork Natural Area.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
An aerial view of Milltown State Park.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
Sections of a flooded and swollen Clark Fork River from high moisture and snowmelt runoff seen from a bridge along Kona Ranch Road in west Missoula on Wednesday, May 17.
ANTONIO IBARRA, Missoulian
Surfers brave Brennan's Wave at high water.
BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian
A tree near the shoreline is partially covered by fast running water from the Bitterroot River at Kelly Island in west Missoula on Wednesday, May 17. Water along rivers, creeks and streams throughout the Missoula and Bitterroot areas are high from a combination of warm temperatures and high moisture throughout the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula.
ANTONIO IBARRA, Missoulian
A pair of Canada geese and their goslings swim across a high Clark Fork River at the Sha Ron fishing access site.
Each spring, as temperatures start to rise, birds chirp and wildflowers sprout to life, the winter's snowpack begins to melt. Along with seasonal rain, the influx of water causes the rivers to swell, and sometimes flood. Some recreationists brave the waves with the proper gear and training, but the high water is dangerous. This spring alone at least three people have had to be rescued from the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers.
